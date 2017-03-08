Menary Tapped to be Next President of Grinnell Mutual

Jeff Menary I’m so excited for our future and I have little doubt we will meet the ambitious goals Larry has set for the company.

The Grinnell Mutual Board of Directors has selected a successor for Larry Jansen, who will retire in December. Jeff Menary has been named the next President and Chief Executive Officer of Grinnell Mutual located in Grinnell, Iowa. He will replace Jansen upon Jansen’s retirement. Since July of 2014, Menary has served as the company’s Executive Vice President of Line Operations.

“Jeff has been an integral part of Grinnell Mutual for decades,” said Dale Bartelt, chairman of the Grinnell Mutual Board of Directors. “We are looking forward to working with him as president, and are confident he will continue Larry’s legacy and push toward our goal of becoming a billion dollar company.”

During Menary’s 37-year career at Grinnell Mutual, he has served in a variety of roles. He joined the company as a marketing representative and has worked as a marketing and reinsurance manager of the Iowa-Wisconsin region; director of Underwriting and Production; assistant vice president of Commercial Lines; vice president of Underwriting and Production; and vice president of Reinsurance.

He graduated with a Master of Business Leadership degree from William Penn University. He also holds many insurance designations including Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Associate in Risk Management (ARM), Certified Risk Manager (CRM), and Associate in Reinsurance (ARe) among others.

“It is such an honor and privilege to be appointed to lead Grinnell Mutual,” Menary said about his new position, “and it’s been a pleasure to work alongside Larry. I’m so excited for our future and I have little doubt we will meet the ambitious goals Larry has set for the company. We’ve got a fantastic leadership team and most importantly, employees who care about the company, our customers, and our coworkers.”

Menary will continue in his current position until Jansen’s retirement.

About Grinnell Mutual

Grinnell Mutual, in business since 1909, is the 114th-largest property casualty insurance company in the United States and the largest primary reinsurer of farm mutual companies in North America. The company provides reinsurance for farm mutual insurance companies as well as property and casualty insurance. Its products are available in 15 states.

###

For more information:

Jennifer Miller

Grinnell Mutual

Integrated Marketing Manager

641-269-8322

jmiller(at)gmrc(dot)com or marketing(at)gmrc(dot)com