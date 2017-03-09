ClinicTracker EHR Version 8.0 It was a monumental task to re-engineer 17 years of interfaces, logic, and business intelligence. But it was worth it.

ClinicTracker has completed a full-scale modernization of the platform underlying its unified Electronic Health Record (EHR), practice management, and billing software. This significant technological upgrade makes ClinicTracker even more attractive to those mental health and substance abuse agencies searching for an EHR that is both robust and future-proof.

The goal of transforming the software from using its previous coding language to the most modern system available was to ensure ClinicTracker’s future by keeping it compatible with emerging technologies. The company was intent on guaranteeing that the software would continue to run on future iterations of operating systems, browsers, and other technologies. For example, ClinicTracker had relied on features like Microsoft MapPoint (for calculating directions) and Adobe Flash (for displaying charts) that have been phased out and replaced by newer methods (like Google Maps and HTML5). This new platform also provides many more options for enhancing the program’s features and interface. In fact, this upgrade includes new features that the old version could not offer, including enhanced compliance automation, reporting improvements, and new features in the Staff and Patient portals.

“We update the features and capabilities of our software regularly, often on a weekly basis. But this project reflects our commitment to prepare ClinicTracker for the long term. We knew we needed to migrate to a new platform if we were going to make sure our customers were using a program based on the ‘latest and greatest’ technology. It was a monumental task to re-engineer 17 years of interfaces, logic, and business intelligence. But it was worth it. We can be confident now that ClinicTracker will be around to serve the mental health and substance abuse communities for at least another 17 years,” said Joshua Gordon, President of ClinicTracker.

Our goal during this process was to keep the same user-friendly look and feel our clients have become accustomed to since they began using ClinicTracker. While current users will see new logos, fonts, icons, styles, and features, they will not need any addition training to use the program itself.

About ClinicTracker

ClinicTracker is a robust, future-proof mental health and substance abuse EHR. Dr. Michael Gordon, a renowned clinical psychologist, and Joshua Gordon, an award-winning software engineer, founded the company in 2000. ClinicTracker EHR’s powerful software empowers your agency to succeed. ClinicTracker will automate all of your clinic routines, boost staff productivity, increase billing efficiency, and provide the tools you need to manage your clinic effectively. While mental health and substance abuse agencies are the most common group of users, foster care agencies, social services, equine assisted therapy programs, university clinics, academic counseling systems, family counseling services, and eating disorder clinics also take advantage of our powerful software.