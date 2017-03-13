MineralTree, the leading provider of Accounts Payable (AP) and Payment Automation solutions for middle market companies, today announced a nine-part training web seminar series and certification program (CPE) that introduces finance teams to new financial technologies (FinTech) and best practices in accounts payable and payments. This program is open to all finance teams without charge, including CPE credit for qualifying sessions and complimentary access to all reference materials. The two-month course starts on March 15 and runs through May 15. You can register here for the course.

“Finance teams have a lot of key functions on their plate – payroll, taxes, audits, payables and more. And they’re drowning in paper,” said Adine Deford, CMO of MineralTree. “They’ve automated some functions, but AP is still very manual, time consuming and paper-based. It doesn’t have to be that way.”

This series will teach finance teams how to use automation technologies to improve their processes, reduce errors and cost, and grow revenue, becoming a more strategic contributor to the business. Other departments across the company have automated; now it’s the finance team’s opportunity to benefit.

Sessions:

3/15 - Should You Automate Accounts Payable? Understanding the Benefits

3/23 - Introducing Automation to the Accounts Payable Department

3/30 - Defining the ROI & Communicating The Business Case for AP Automation (CPE credit)

4/5 - The Top 5 Reasons to Automate Accounts Payable (CPE credit)

4/20 - Moving From Paper Check to Electronic Payments

4/27 - What Automation Means For Your Next Audit (CPE credits)

5/4 - 9 Questions to Ask When Evaluating Your AP Automation Options

5/12 - A Look at MineralTree vs. Other Automation Solutions

5/16 - Going From Manual to Automated: How To Have a Successful Implementation of AP Automation (CPE credit)

You can register here for the course. Attend all sessions or only the ones of interest. All registrants will receive recordings of all sessions and the reference materials. Only those attending the live session are eligible for CPE credits. Contact us with any questions.

About MineralTree

MineralTree provides the easiest to use Accounts Payable (AP) and Payment Automation solutions for finance professionals at growing, mid-market companies and non-profit organizations. MineralTree streamlines AP, giving customers unparalleled visibility and significant cost savings in an affordable, integrated platform that is guaranteed secure. For more information, visit http://www.mineraltree.com.