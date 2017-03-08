Zype to Present at The Montgomery Summit

This market opportunity presented by this unbundled new world has driven significant growth for the company over the past two years, by focusing on providing the easiest to use software for channel builders to engage directly with their audiences.

Zype, the cloud video distribution service for OTT, today announced that its CEO Ed Laczynski has been selected to present at the annual Montgomery Summit, the leading business and technology conference that will take place in Santa Monica, Calif. on March 8 and 9. Zype will exhibit as part of the First Look track, with Laczynski presenting on Zype’s business strategy, proprietary technology, and market opportunity to an invited audience of 1,000 entrepreneurs, corporate executives and venture capitalists. The presentation will take place Thursday, March 9th at 9:30 a.m. PST.

This opportunity comes on the heels of a strong 2016 that saw the close of a $3.6M seed round and the launch of Zype Live, a high quality, scalable, and user friendly live streaming service. Since its launch in 2014, Zype's video distribution platform has attracted brand name clients such as ShoutFactoryTV, StarTalk Radio, What's Trending, Texan Live, Bob Ross, and World Poker Tour who use Zype to manage their complete video business -- including VOD and live streaming, monetization, distribution, and analytics -- from one centralized dashboard.

"Zype is right in the middle of a major shift in the way video is being distributed to consumers" said Ed Laczynski, Founder and CEO of Zype. "This market opportunity presented by this unbundled new world has driven significant growth for the company over the past two years, by focusing on providing the easiest to use software for channel builders to engage directly with their audiences across web, mobile and connected TV streaming devices."

A global committee of senior investors from top venture capital and growth funds, prior Summit attendees, researchers, entrepreneurs and Summit partners and staff selected 140 companies to present from over 4,000 nominations. Nominations were evaluated by each company’s sector, stage, growth and engagement metrics, as well as criteria including management, vision, and more.

“The caliber of companies nominated for this year’s Summit was higher than ever and the selected presenters will provide excellent insight and expertise into their respective and rapidly evolving fields – from enterprise data to financial technologies to connected devices,” said Jamie Montgomery, founder of The Montgomery Summit. “Our goal is to connect technology’s best entrepreneurs with incredible investors, partners and advisers and to facilitate meetings that will lead to success for all parties.”

