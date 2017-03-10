Never before in human history has there been such an abundance of complex health problems that plague modern society. The time is now for a change in the field of medicine, a shift in mindset, a new way of approaching health and interpreting disease that does not attempt to make sense of a person by looking only through the lens of a microscope, but also, with a macroscopic understanding.

With this in mind, Innovative Medicine, LLC, has announced the launch of their re-vamped and re-energized website. The online resource provides a fresh look at the numerous sophisticated holistic health options available today and the incredibly personalized medical approach that has yielded extraordinary results. The site upgrades, which will feature both enhanced content and a redesigned format, will provide a better overall user experience and will strengthen the company's already well-established position as a leader in advanced integrative medicine.

Whereas the predominant trend in the medical industry has been to create new specialties and further segment the healthcare field, Innovative Medicine is one of the first comprehensive and encompassing applications of an incredible range of therapeutic tools and specialties that comprise the new art and science of medicine. Over the past decade Innovative Medicine has worked directly with top physicians, scientists, and leading experts in numerous fields such as biological medicine, human consciousness, and behavioral science, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the treatment of complex medical cases such as Lyme disease, chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, neurodegenerative conditions, and a host of others.

“While most of medicine is focusing on the microscopic view of how to address disease, we're going the opposite route and taking the 30,000 foot view to pick up on the broader patterns that enable disease and dysfunction to exist,” says Caspar Szulc, President and Co-Founder.

“With this launch, we open our doors to everyone, from all over the world, to see how Innovative Medicine can help you, and how we can take that vertical leap that healthcare so vitally needs to make if we want to reverse our current health crisis,” continues Caspar.

About Innovative Medicine, LLC

Innovative Medicine is a solution-based company pioneering a transformation in the medical field through advanced and personalized integrative medicine. Formed in 2004, Innovative Medicine is a privately owned company comprised of a select number of passionate individuals, working as a collective team to change the medical paradigm, impact lives, and alter the way the world defines and preserves one's greatest treasure – health.