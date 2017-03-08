I have been proud to advocate on behalf of the security industry and to assist with the implementation of public policy that helps to save lives and protect property,

The Security Industry Association (SIA) has selected John Steele, Senior Director of Government Relations, Johnson Controls, as 2016 SIA Committee Chair of the Year for his work with the SIA Government Relations State and Local Policy Working Group.

With this award, SIA honors Steele for his work in advocacy on behalf of the security industry in dialogues with state and local governments. SIA Chairman Denis Hébert will present the 2016 Committee Chair of the Year Award to Steele at The Advance, SIA's annual membership meeting, scheduled to occur on Tuesday, April 4, 2016, during ISC West.

“I have been proud to advocate on behalf of the security industry and to assist with the implementation of public policy that helps to save lives and protect property,” Steele said. “I share this award with the entire State and Local Policy Working Group, who make tremendous investments of their own time and expertise to boost the entire industry. I look forward to continuing to press forward on important issues with state and local governments in collaboration with SIA Government Relations.”

“John Steele’s leadership of the State and Local Policy Working Group has benefited the security industry tremendously,” said Hébert. “John has been particularly watchful on state ‘Buy America’ bills that could deter the use of proven security technologies while being equally proactive in support of legislative proposals to spur the adoption of security technologies for use in the residential market and by schools, public transit agencies, heath care institutions, and other critical infrastructure facilities in local markets. John has demonstrated the acumen deserving of the 2016 Committee Chair of the Year Award.”

Hébert will present SIA award recipients, including the SIA Committee Chair of the Year Award, Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award and SIA Chairman's Award, at The Advance, held during ISC West at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, April 4.

