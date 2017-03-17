Crapshoot looks at how the draft has grown and addresses the question why some drafted players succeed while others fail. The book assesses each draft class and team drafts with a comprehensive summary of the draft classes from 1967-2016, including an overview/outlook of that particular draft class, interesting stories leading up to the draft, and why the particular draft class was important.

A quantitative analysis (using facts and statistics) is used to show the ranking of the first round (as well as the overall draft class itself) in the history of the draft. In addition, it includes a complete list of every bust (from 1967-2014) and hit/steal (from 1967-2007) with a brief description of what makes the player a bust and hit/steal at the end.

The book also lists the bests and worsts of the draft: No. 1 Overall, No. 2 Overall, First Round and Second Round draft classes, Overall draft classes, Team Drafts, Top Five and Ten picks, Position Draft Classes (including Offensive and Defensive), and Best and Worst of the Firsts (first-round picks). In addition, Crapshoot includes the All Late-Round-Pick Team and All Undrafted Free Agent Team, Top Team Steals, and Best and Worst Team First-Round Picks.

Furthermore, there is a chapter on Position Picks, Bust Percentages, and Trends of the First Round and a chapter called Draft Tidbits that includes a review and summary of draft choices, stories, trades, facts, and unusual team picks/trends and draft team anecdotes.

David is a social sciences and English teacher. He has a Masters in U.S. History with an emphasis in military history from San Jose State University. David’s thesis was on the 1968 Olympic Boycott Movement. He has written dozens of poems and songs, about a dozen short stories, and a screenplay called The Magic Man. Born in New York and raised in San Jose, California, David is working overseas as a teacher with his wife, Kasia (also a teacher), their two daughters, Mia and Sarah, and their dog, Tucker.

Crapshoot—The NFL Draft: 1967-2017 is intended for any fan of football.

