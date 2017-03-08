WEDI logo With the potential challenges facing our industry, I’m looking forward to the high-level discussions surrounding key issues that are impacting the healthcare landscape, as well as the solutions we can look to implement as we move forward.

The Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI), the nation’s leading nonprofit authority on the use of health IT to create efficiencies in healthcare information exchange and a trusted advisor to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), today announced the speaker lineup for WEDI 2017 - Driving Solutions in a Changing Healthcare Environment. Taking place at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif. from May 15-18, 2017, the event will bring together top leaders in healthcare information technology seeking to engage in discussions around the driving forces behind an ever-changing healthcare environment.

“WEDI’s National Conference continues to be the industry event which fosters great collaboration and networking between a diverse cross-section of some of the top thought leaders and influencers in the healthcare space,” said Charles W. Stellar, WEDI president and CEO. “With the potential challenges facing our industry, I’m looking forward to the high-level discussions surrounding key issues that are impacting the healthcare landscape, as well as the solutions we can look to implement as we move forward.”

WEDI 2017 kicks-off with a pre-conference privacy and cybersecurity forum on Monday, May 15 featuring experts from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, MarkLogic and Prime Healthcare who will discuss critical topics such as “Cyber Threatscape Affecting the Healthcare Industry,” “How Operationalizing All of Your Data Can Help Guide You Through the Uncertainty,” and “Building a Healthcare Risk Management Organization,” followed by a discussion on current and future projects by the WEDI Privacy and Security Workgroup. George Halvorson, chair and CEO of the Institute for InterGroup Understanding and former CEO of Kaiser Permanente and HealthPartners, will deliver the main conference’s opening keynote on Tuesday, May 16.

In addition to the pre-conference forum and opening keynote, a host of industry leaders and influencers will lead discussions focused on the three main themes of the business of health IT, administrative functions and healthcare consumerism. Session topics include:



The “Applification” of Health Information - David Vinson, founder and CEO, SocialWellth

Advances in Virtual Management Programs – Dr. Peter Rasmussen, medical director of Distance Health, Cleveland Clinic

Beyond Engagement: How to Truly Drive Activation in At-Risk and Hard-to-Reach Populations – Chris Nicholson, CEO, mPulse Mobile

Cardiovascular Care Transformation and Unique Facets of our Journey: How Alternative Payment Models Can Achieve Healthcare’s Triple Aim – Wes Serafin, program manager at the Ross Heart Hospital at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Expanding Interoperability to Underserved Populations – Teresa Rivera, president and CEO, Utah Health Information Network

Patient-Center Data Home: Ensuring Medical Records Follow the Patient…Everywhere They Go – Matthew Hoffman, CMIO, Utah Health Information Network

Navigating the Waters of HIT Certification – Lee Barrett, executive director, EHNAC; Michael Frederick, VP, Operations, HITRUST; Robert Bowman, associate director, Transactions, CAQH CORE

The Journey of Operability, Interoperability, Innovation and Competition – Daren Dworkin, senior vice president of Enterprise Information Systems and CIO, Cedars-Sinai Health System

Meaningful Consumer Engagement – Korey Capozza, director of Electronic Care Coordination, The Children’s Partnership

How Commercial Payers are Responding to the Quality Payment Program – Erik Pupo, managing director, North America Clinical and Health Management Services, Accenture

100 Days, 101 Questions? A Look at the Trump Administration and Health IT Policy – Meg Marshall, senior director of Public Policy, Cerner; Richard Chambers, senior vice president of Policy and Government Advocacy, Molina Healthcare

Several more speakers and sessions to be announced!

The conference will conclude with a special event – WEDI workgroup working sessions which will be held through the morning Thursday and will provide a special opportunity for workgroup members to meet face-to-face, collect input, exchange ideas and make recommendations for changes in the industry, as well as an opportunity for other interested parties to sit in and understand some of the projects of focus.

WEDI 2017 is open to all interested healthcare stakeholders across provider, payer, vendor and government entities. Both WEDI members and non-members can visit the WEDI 2017 Conference page to register online and for information on discounted room rates.

