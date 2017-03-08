Carousel Industries Launches New and Enhanced Web Presence

“We designed our new digital home so that our clients, partners, and associates can quickly and easily find the information they need in just one click," said Nikki Nemerich, VP Marketing, Carousel Industries.

Carousel Industries, a leader in communication and network technologies, professional and managed services, and cloud solutions, launched its enhanced corporate website yesterday.

This redesigned site offers streamlined access to essential information and features, while relaying a more comprehensive understanding of the company's value proposition and overall client benefits. Detailed services and solutions pages highlight the company’s core practice areas, with vertical-based sub-pages to present Carousel’s unique value for clients in these industries.

The Carousel blog has also been expanded to the company’s growing bench of subject matter experts in core technology areas like unified communications and collaboration, security, networking, cloud and managed services, as well as thought leadership and IT strategy.

With a modern, uncluttered design, the new responsive site improves the experience of mobile users. Enhanced rich content focuses on articulating how Carousel helps its clients achieve favorable business outcomes by anticipating their business and IT needs.

"We are delighted to launch our new website with engaging multimedia content,” said Nikki Nemarich, VP of Marketing for Carousel. “With an emphasis on delivering the best possible experience to site visitors, we designed our new digital home so that our clients, partners, and associates can quickly and easily find the information they need in just one click.”

The Carousel website will be continuously updated with news of service and solution enhancements, client activity, corporate milestones and events. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website at http://www.carouselindustries.com and sign up for notifications from the company at http://www.carouselindustries.com/contact-us/

About Carousel Industries

Carousel Industries is a recognized leader in helping organizations evolve the way they communicate and orchestrate the flow of information throughout their networks. Carousel enables clients to connect and collaborate the way modern IT users demand and advance from their current network infrastructure to meet tomorrow's standards. With deep expertise across a vast portfolio of communication, network, and security technologies, Carousel is able to design, implement, and support solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each customer. By offering professional and managed services with flexible deployments in the cloud, Carousel ensures clients achieve agility and utilize technologies in the way most effective for their business.

Founded in 1992, Carousel serves more than 6,000 clients, including 35 of the Fortune 100. Carousel has been recognized by multiple publications and industry consortiums as a top technology integrator, managed services and cloud solution provider–including the Inc. 500/5000, Healthcare Informatics 100, and CRN MSP Elite 150. Headquartered in Exeter, RI, Carousel has 27 offices nationwide–with three Network Operating Centers.