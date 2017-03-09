1934 Railton In pursuit of the vision to ‘Present the Past as Prelude to the Future for SAE Members & Mobility-practitioners in an Interconnected World,’ the Mobility History Committee (MHC) invites everyone to visit the display of historic cars.

SAE International’s Mobility History Committee will host a display featuring five unforgettable vehicles during WCX 17: World Congress Experience.

WCX 17 will be held April 4-6, 2017, at Cobo Center in Detroit. Executive Leadership is provided by Ford; the Tier One Strategic Partner is DENSO.

In pursuit of the vision to ‘Present the Past as Prelude to the Future for SAE Members & Mobility-practitioners in an Interconnected World,’ the Mobility History Committee (MHC) invites everyone to visit the display of historic cars. Martin Rowell, serves as the MHC Chair; Jeremy Goddard and Don Wood are each MHC past Chairs.

1934 Railton – The Railton, inspired by Reid Railton, was an English sports car built on a Hudson chassis. A lightweight body was installed, and the result was a very fast and impressive sports car. Most Railtons, including the one displayed, used an 8 cylinder Hudson engine, modified by Railton for increased power. The Hudson chassis used were manufactured in England, and were right hand drive.

1935 Hudson 8 Series 55 HU – Hudson manufactured cars in Detroit Michigan, from 1909, until they merged with Nash to form American Motors. Hudson pioneered many important mechanical advancements, including the completely counterbalanced crankshaft. The 1935 Hudson on display has an 8-cylinder engine, and a Hudson-built all steel body. It shares the same chassis and engine with the Railton displayed next to it.

1950 Hudson Pacemaker Sedan – Hudson manufactured cars in Detroit Michigan, from 1909, until they merged with Nash to form American Motors. The car displayed is an example of the “stepdown” Hudson, introduced in 1948. It has a revolutionary unit body structure, with the floor lower than the door sills. A sub-frame carries the engine and suspension. Torsional and beam stiffness was far higher than other cars of the period. That, with an advanced suspension layout, made Hudson the best-handling car of its time.

1923 Stanley Model 740 Touring Car – The Stanley brothers were pioneer steam car builders. They pioneered many of the innovations that made their steamers the most popular of their time. The Model 740 displayed is the pinnacle of Stanley development. It is the first Stanley to re-use the water that is the working fluid. This extended the range of the car greatly.

1904 Ford Model A – The 1904 Ford Model A is typical of the first cars produced by the Ford Motor Company, formed in 1903. This was Henry Ford’s third company, and is the Ford Motor Company in business 114 years later. The Model A was very successful, leading through the alphabet to the Model T a few years later.

