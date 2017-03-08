AppRiver Continues Corporate Momentum For 15 Years

We’re incredibly proud that we’ve been able to sustain our rapid year-over-year growth for 15 years running.

When it comes to the health of a company, numbers may not be everything, but they are a good indicator of corporate wellness. AppRiver announced today that it had another record year in 2016—marking its fifteenth year in a row of upward corporate momentum.

Overall corporate revenue was up 16-percent in 2016 with the channel business experiencing 24-percent revenue growth. This can be partially attributed to the 22-percent increase in partners and a 19-percent increase in partner customers.

In addition, as part of its mission, AppRiver also helped its partners find success. AppRiver's five largest partners grew their monthly revenue by 29 percent, their client count by 16 percent, and their per client revenue by 12 percent in 2016.

“We’re incredibly proud that we’ve been able to sustain our rapid year-over-year growth for 15 years running,” said Michael Murdoch, CEO, AppRiver. “That’s even more impressive when you take into account that we’re competing – and winning – against some giants in the industry. The most exciting part is that the demand for cloud-based services, especially security, is enormous and still growing.”

On a global level, AppRiver's EMEA highlights include a 63-percent increase in revenue growth and reached a milestone of 300 partners.

The company increased its presence in countries and regions such as Benelux, France, Germany, South Africa and Spain, with the help of the channel and strategic distributors located in each.

“AppRiver’s channel has really grown and matured, with existing partners becoming major players and new resellers coming on board in record numbers,” said Jeff Malone, vice president of sales, AppRiver. “It’s great to see that referrals are still a major driver for both direct and channel sales. That means our customers are telling our story – AppRiver means high-quality services that work as advertised, live support from people who really care, and affordable prices for businesses of all sizes.”

AppRiver's US-based Phenomenal Care team handled approximately 177,000 customer support calls—up by more than 6,000 calls over last year. That averages out to 24 customer issues and resolutions for every team member, every day.

Other notable corporate milestones included:



Tenth consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies—one of only 12 IT companies in the nation and the only one in Florida to have done so in the list’s history

10 million mailboxes protected by SecureTide™ spam and virus protection

28.4 billion spam and malware messages quarantined

About AppRiver

AppRiver offers cloud-based cybersecurity and productivity services to 53,000 companies worldwide, with more than 10 million mailboxes under its protection. Launched in 2002 as a spam and virus filtering company, AppRiver has since added Web malware protection, email encryption, secure archiving and email continuity to its suite of security services. The company is also among the world’s top providers of Office 365 and Secure Hosted Exchange. All services are offered on a pay-as-you-use basis with a free, fully supported 30-day trial and 24/7 US-based Phenomenal Care™. Easy, effective and affordable solutions – backed by white-glove customer care – have enabled the company to maintain an annual 93-percent customer retention rate. AppRiver is headquartered in Florida and maintains offices in Georgia, Texas, New York, Switzerland and Spain. To learn more, visit AppRiver online, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.