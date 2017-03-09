SparkCognition Achieves Google Cloud Partner Status

SparkCognition, a fast growing AI company, is pleased to announce it has become a Google Cloud Technology Partner. SparkCognition will utilize the Google Cloud ML platform to accelerate the development and deployment of its proprietary AI products. Soon, SparkCognition will unveil DeepArmor for Android, a malware detection engine built on Google Cloud ML platform. For more, see http://www.sparkcognition.com.

SparkCognition has developed an advance cognitive malware detection engine, DeepArmor, and will unveil the enterprise version in March. The company has chosen to join the Google Cloud Technical Partner Program to increase the speed and scalability of its Android malware detection engine. DeepArmor offers users extensive endpoint protection as well as sophisticated enterprise management capabilities.

“Being an official Google Cloud partner gives us access to a powerful machine learning platform that enables us to enhance the development of our DeepArmor end-point security solutions,” said Sumant Kawale, Vice President of Partnerships and Client Success at SparkCognition. “Building AI-powered technology just got faster and more convenient for us with Google Cloud ML.”

SparkCognition has established itself as an artificial intelligence technology leader with event prediction for business-critical solutions in place for customers in energy, oil and gas, manufacturing and finance.

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition is a global leader in cognitive computing analytics. A highly awarded company recognized for cutting-edge technology, SparkCognition develops AI-Powered cyber-physical software for the safety, security, and reliability of IT, OT, and the IIoT. The company’s technology is capable of harnessing real time sensor data and learning from it continuously, allowing for more accurate risk mitigation and prevention policies to intervene and avert disasters. In less than three years since launching its solution, the company has acquired dozens of major clients, including multiple Fortune 100 and Fortune 1,000 organizations. For more information on the company, its technology and team, please visit http://www.sparkcognition.com.