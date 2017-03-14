The name Bronswick Benjamin better reflects who we are as a firm today – one in which the names on the door are actively involved with our client business, as well as guiding the vision and future of our own firm.” - Jeff Bronswick, Managing Partner

Bronswick Reicin Pollack, Ltd., one of the top accounting firms in the Chicago area serving privately held businesses, is proud to announce the firm is changing its name to Bronswick Benjamin P.C. The name change is intended to reflect the firm’s current leadership team and vision for the future.

In late 2012, Bronswick Reicin Pollack Ltd., merged with Benjamin & Birkenstein, P.C., which had operated in downtown Chicago for 34 years. Joe Benjamin has remained an active Partner since the merger.

“Our growth in the last several years has been phenomenal, and a big part of that growth can be attributed to Joe Benjamin and the team he brought to Bronswick Reicin Pollack four years ago,” said Managing Partner Jeff Bronswick. “The name Bronswick Benjamin better reflects who we are as a firm today – one in which the names on the door are actively involved with our client business, as well as guiding the vision and future of our own firm.”

Both Bronswick and Benjamin are quick to emphasize the experience clients have come to expect from the firm – proactive service, planning and advice from a specialized team – will remain the same, while the firm remains committed to providing new, forward-thinking services that consistently meet client needs.

“We’re evolving in our name as we find our clients are evolving in their needs. Many of our clients demand more from an accounting firm than simply filing tax forms and ensuring compliance,” says Joe Benjamin.

Bronswick agrees. “It’s the business advisory aspect we provide at Bronswick Benjamin that makes our firm invaluable to growing companies,” he says. “Whether they require a part-time CFO, business valuation, assurance or profit management services, we’re helping them plan the next stage of their success story. You just don’t get that in every accounting firm.”

This special category of services – under the banner of Business Evolution – joins Bronswick Benjamin’s other core services of Tax Solutions, Audit & Assurance and Accounting Advantage.

About Bronswick Benjamin

Bronswick Benjamin P.C. is more than just an accounting firm – we are business advisors and trusted partners. We help you see situations that lie far ahead in addition to the ones immediately in front of you, taking a genuine interest in your company’s operations, future plans and areas you hope to improve. Our goal is to help you make informed decisions regarding your best opportunities for profitable growth. Some call that “value added” – we call it one of the key reasons why our clients make plans with Bronswick Benjamin before, during and after every major stage of their company’s evolution.

To learn more about our services, visit us at Bronswick.com or call 847.808.9800.