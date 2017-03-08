DETROIT, MI – March 8, 2017 – CCM Merger Inc. (the “Company”), which is the parent company of

the owner of MotorCity Casino Hotel, announced today that it has commenced a cash tender offer (the

“Offer”) for any and all of the $200 million aggregate principal amount of its 9⅛% Senior Notes due

2019 (CUSIP No. 14985V AC5; ISIN U1251M AB8) (the “Notes”). The terms of the Offer are described

in the Offer to Purchase dated March 8, 2017 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and a related Notice of

Guaranteed Delivery (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”), which are being sent to holders of the Notes

and are available on the following website: http://www.dfking.com/ccm.

The Offer is subject to a number of conditions that are set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including,

without limitation, the completion of a new debt financing on terms reasonably satisfactory to the

Company and in an amount generating net proceeds sufficient, together with cash on hand, to purchase

Notes tendered in the Offer. The Company’s obligations to accept any Notes tendered and to pay the

consideration for such Notes are set forth solely in the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed

Delivery.

Holders must validly tender (and not validly withdraw) their Notes prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City

time, on March 14, 2017, unless extended (the “Expiration Time”), in order to be eligible to receive the

“Purchase Price.” The Purchase Price will equal $1,031.75 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus

any accrued and unpaid interest thereon up to, but not including, the settlement date for the Offer. The

Company expects the settlement date to occur on March 15, 2017.

The Expiration Time may be extended, and the Company may withdraw or not complete the Offer.

Except in certain circumstances, Notes tendered may not be withdrawn after 5:00 p.m., New York City

time, on March 14, 2017.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of

the Notes or any other securities. The Offer is made only by, and pursuant to the terms of, the Offer to

Purchase, and the information in this press release is qualified by reference to the Offer to Purchase and

the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. Subject to applicable law, the Company may amend, extend, waive

conditions to or terminate the Offer to Purchase.

The Company has engaged BofA Merrill Lynch as the dealer manager for the Offer. Persons with

questions regarding the Offer should contact BofA Merrill Lynch at (888) 292-0070 (toll-free) or (980)

387-2113 (collect). Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase or the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery

may be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (800) 331-5963 (toll-free) or (212) 269-5550 (banks or

brokers). These documents are also available at http://www.dfking.com/ccm.

About CCM Merger Inc.

CCM Merger Inc. owns and operates MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit, Michigan, through a subsidiary,

Detroit Entertainment, L.L.C. The automotive-themed casino caters to the metropolitan Detroit

population and is currently comprised of approximately 100,000 square feet of gaming space with 3,287

gaming positions, including approximately 2,839 slot machines, 64 gaming tables and 17 poker tables (as

of December 31, 2016). MotorCity Casino Hotel hosts multiple dining options, including the only AAA

Four Diamond Award-winning restaurant in the City of Detroit, and a wide variety of lounges and bars.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about its ability to complete the proposed tender offer. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.