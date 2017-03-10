Detechtion Technologies, the world leading Industrial IoT and Mobility solution provider in the oil and gas industry, today announced the launch of its Preferred Service Provider Program, designed to ensure customers receive unparalleled service and allow Detechtion to scale its business as demand for its solutions rapidly grows. The company also announced it has added its first three service providers to this program: Alitek, Exile Automation and Techneaux Technology Services.

Houston-based Alitek offers a variety of services to help clients identify, plan, implement, deploy, and support solutions that improve business processes, increase efficiency and reduce risk through better management of information. To date, Alitek has focused on projects implementing Detechtion’s Fieldlink™ mobility solution. “We have a strong track record partnering with commercial software providers to deliver their solutions in a way that enables customers to use their technology, information, and employees more effectively and efficiently, which is why Detechtion's offerings are such a great fit for us,” said Tod Knight, Alitek Partner and CTO.

Exile Automation, based in Calgary, Alberta, manages, designs, and maintains a variety of high-quality process control, measurement and automation projects. Exile has capabilities to install Enbase automation products as well as complete compressor control panel retro-fits. Dean Blahut, Managing Partner with Exile Automation said, “we have worked with Detechtion Technologies for years helping clients get compressor data into Enalysis™ and are excited for the opportunity to help bring the new Enbase™ products to the Canadian market.”

The team at Techneaux, with offices in Lafayette, Houston, and Denver, helps customers design, implement, and maintain solutions to solve their process control and monitoring needs. Techneaux is primarily focused on projects deploying Enbase™ Hubs, the edge devices serving as the backbone of Detechtion’s Industrial IoT platform. Shannon Landry, who leads the Industrial Controls team at Techneaux Technology Services, said “we are excited to be part of the new Preferred Service Provider Program with Detechtion, to help customers implement the Enbase™ product line to gain better transparency and control of their oilfield assets.”

"We selected Alitek, Exile and Techneaux for our Detechtion Preferred Service Provider Program based on our past history working with these companies, their strong technical capabilities, and our shared commitment and passion for customer success," said Eric Neason, Senior Vice President of Products & Services at Detechtion Technologies. "While we will retain and grow our own dedicated field and implementation services teams, partnering with these three companies allows us to scale as demand for our offerings continues to grow."

About Detechtion

Detechtion Technologies™ is the market leading Industrial IoT and mobile application provider enabling the digital oilfield. Through its Enalysis™, Enbase™ and Fieldlink™ product lines, Detechtion offers solutions for chemical injection, compression, and other production operations. These products and services span telematics, monitoring, control, predictive analytics, visualization and integration with other systems so that the vision of the digital oilfield will finally be achieved. Over 100 customers and thousands of users depend on Detechtion Technologies to monitor and manage over 10,000 assets worldwide.