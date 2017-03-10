Woven Metal Products Celebrates its 50th Anniversary

Woven Metal Products (WMP), a premier fabrication facility in Alvin, Texas, is proud to announce its 50th Anniversary of its company. WMP was established fifty years ago and got its beginning manufacturing wire mesh internals for Dow Chemical worldwide. As Dow’s products changed over the course of the next 13 years, WMP began to evolve as well, manufacturing products for vessel internals such as center pipes, cover plates, scoops, catalyst support grids, expander rings, beams, sieve trays, chimney trays and distribution trays among other things. In 1974, WMP started producing perforated scallops for UOP and expanded even further into specialty internals. The 1980s saw continued WMP growth in its perforating business with developments in CNC machinery, punch presses, and custom reactor internals and fabrication, which fueled a major facility expansion in 2010. In 2012, due to unmet market demands and at the insistence of many customers, WMP launched a tower internals division providing separation elements, mass transfer products and consignment hardware.

Woven Metal Products was founded in 1967 by Richard Hillenburg and his son Roy Hillenburg took over the company in the mid-1990s. Today, WMP remains a family owned company, with Richard’s grandson, Russell Hillenburg, serving as President. As a third-generation family business owner, Russell Hillenburg has seen the growth of WMP from a small manufacturer of custom metal parts into a renowned leader within the fabricated products industry serving some of the biggest names across multiple industries. Over the last fifty years, WMP has acquired a great wealth of knowledge and experience in manufacturing refining and petrochemical internals as well as custom fabrication and perforation. This experience allows WMP to work with many process licensors, refiners, turnaround groups, engineering groups, consultants and more to customize needed solutions. WMP services companies of all sizes, spanning multiple industries, including Aerospace, Architectural, Chemical, Energy, Industrial, Marine, but mainly Oil, Gas and Petrochemical.

This year, WMP is celebrating its 50th anniversary by looking back at the memories and achievements throughout the decades and honoring its clients and their support. The reputation of WMP as one of the best fabrication facilities is built upon fifty years of providing the highest quality products and service on both a domestic and international scale. Long-standing customers have helped build WMP’s reputation with their continued business. To thank its customers and celebrate five decades of milestones, WMP is holding its anniversary event in October to commemorate the last 50 years, while also looking forward to the company’s future.

About Woven Metal Products

