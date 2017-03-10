The store enhancements will enable our customers to shop exactly the way they want. It will now be easier to view and navigate through the store from any device, thus making the shopping experience more intuitive and enjoyable.

VARStreet eCommerce store which is already being utilized by lot of medium and large VARS including Fortune 500 companies in US and Canada, is now even more powerful with a range of enhancements released recently. This will provide a superior experience to VAR customers. It will also add more value to customers and assist in strengthening relationships. VARStreet eCommerce module is already a very popular choice for VARS for their B2B and B2G requirements and now with these enhancements they will be able to support their customers even better.

The new enhancements in VARStreet eCommerce store will increase usability, provide greater flexibility for look and feel enhancement, improve site’s navigation and give an overall more satisfying customer experience. It will encourage visitors to stay and shop which can further increase the business of VARS.

VARStreet eCommerce store is also now responsive, which has opened the doors to new customers and new revenue streams for VARS. Mobile users will have the best possible experience when viewing the store. Responsive design will provide better usability and increase reach to tablet and mobile users. Moreover, it will create a consistent user experience across all platforms, which can have a positive impact on conversion rate. Having a responsive store design also increases the visibility in search engines as Google states that mobile optimized responsive sites will feature prominently in localized search results.

There are improvements in other areas of customer experience that include navigation, better product display and faster product search. So along with responsive design, customers will also now enjoy larger product images and easy to navigate category pages.

Shiv Agarwal, Vice President – Sales, VARStreet, says, “The store enhancements will enable our customers to shop exactly the way they want. It will now be easier to view and navigate through the store from any device, thus making the shopping experience more intuitive and enjoyable."

About VARStreet

VARStreet is a cloud based all-in-one business management software for all IT & Office Supplies VARS MSP’s System Integrators & Solution Providers in USA and Canada. Founded in 1999, VARStreet has worked with 4000+ VARS and 15,000+ VAR users, collective wisdom of which has helped us create the industry leading VAR Business Management application. VARStreet comprehensive Business Management suite includes – integration with 35+ distributors for daily catalog and pricing update, a very robust Quoting Module with a Mobile Quoting App for anytime anywhere quoting, CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote solution) for large enterprise VARS, CRM(Customer Relationship Management), Sales Order Management, Purchasing / Procurement Management and a sophisticated eCommerce Store. VARStreet also integrates with all leading CRM, Accounting and ERP applications. VARStreet also comes with an in-house team of 50+ engineers to handle all customizations and professional service requirements.