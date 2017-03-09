We have done the homework to give women the confidence of knowing that they are putting themselves—and their family members—in safe hands.

A February 2017 survey of over 1,000 women conducted by the Women’s Choice Award revealed that 92% of women are concerned about hospital-acquired infections, yet only 23% consider themselves “very confident” in their local hospitals’ patient safety performance. The research also showed that three-quarters of women are unaware of their local hospitals’ infection and complication incidence rates.

During Patient Safety Week, March 12-18, 2017, the Women’s Choice Award is educating women who make 80% of health care decisions through its 2017 list of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety. The 451 award recipients represent the top 9% of hospitals that have met the highest standards for patient safety in the U.S.

The methodology used to select America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety is unique in that it evaluates complication and infection incidence rates and Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results in conjunction with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. It is the only award recognizing excellence in patient safety based on robust criteria that consider patient satisfaction and clinical excellence.

To receive the award, hospitals must also use an Inpatient Safe Surgery Checklist to assess effective communication and safe practices during three perioperative periods: prior to administration of anesthesia; prior to skin incision; and prior to the patient leaving the operating room or procedural area.

“The recipients of the 2017 America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety award have led the country by implementing safe practices that have ultimately saved lives,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. “We have done the homework to give women the confidence of knowing that they are putting themselves—and their family members—in safe hands.”

The following elite facilities are among America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety and carry the Women’s Choice Award seal, signifying extraordinary measures of patient safety for women and their families:

Bristol Hospital, Bristol, CT

CarePoint Health-Christ Hospital, Jersey City, NJ

CarePoint Health-Hoboken University Medical Center, Hoboken, NJ

Castle Medical Center, Kailua, HI

Catawba Valley Medical Center, Hickory, NC

CHI St. Luke's Health Memorial, Lufkin, TX

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, Shreveport, LA

Emerson Hospital, Concord, MA

Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Wesley Chapel, FL

Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Zephyrhills, FL

Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Rochester, NH

Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital, Elkin, NC

Inter-Community Hospital, Covina, CA

Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center & Clinic, Honolulu, HI

Lafayette General Medical Center, Lafayette, LA

Lafayette General Southwest, Lafayette, LA

Lovelace Women's Hospital, Albuquerque, NM

Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center, Baltimore, MD

Mercy Health – St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Warren, OH

Parrish Medical Center, Titusville, FL

Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Jasper, GA

Queen of the Valley Hospital, West Covina, CA

Saint Clare's Denville Hospital, Denville, NJ

St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City, KS

St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Edgewood, KY

St. Joseph Health, St. Mary, Apple Valley, CA

St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, MO

St. Tammany Parish Hospital, Covington, LA

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne, Cleburne, TX

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, Southlake, TX

Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South, Burleson, TX

The 2017 America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety can be found across the U.S. To find yours, visit https://www.womenschoiceaward.com/awarded/best-hospitals/patient-safety/

# # #

ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®

The Women’s Choice Award® is a trusted referral source, empowering women to make smart healthcare choices by identifying the country’s best healthcare institutions based on robust criteria that consider female patient satisfaction and clinical excellence. The Women’s Choice Award was recently honored by the INC 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2016 for a second consecutive year. The Women’s Choice Award will be hosting the first annual Women’s Choice Award® Show, where awarded hospital CEOs will be honored. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.

The information contained in this release is not permitted to be used in a non-press related context without the express prior written consent of the Women’s Choice Award.