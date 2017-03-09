School Bus Safety Company, Inc. Introduces New Suite of Services

School Board members need to be confident they are in compliance and to have an independent review is prudent. Districts and contractors that aren’t compliant can potentially find themselves in serious trouble.

School Bus Safety Company, Inc., (SBSC) North America’s premier school bus safety and training company, announced that it is adding several new services and products to its portfolio of top selling offerings within its growing company. Under the SBSC banner, the company will now provide specially tailored Safety Compliance Audits as well as conduct on-site driver file reviews, safety training leadership programs for drivers and trainers, review and identify the highest at-risk areas within a school’s or contractor’s safety and training process, and ensure all federal and state procedures are in place for school district administrators and contractor operations.

“Having worked with over 3,000 school districts and numerous contractors, I have an extensive background selling safety and training content and have found the gap prohibiting success to be the execution of utilizing the content,” stated Jeff Cassell, President of SBSC. “By adding our new suite of services, we will be able to close this gap and optimize the implementation of the content. As an independent third party, we will review driver files to ensure all appropriate driving history records and criminal background checks have been completed so that only the most qualified drivers are operating school vehicles. Our programs will assure School Board members and other officials that the proper hiring procedures have been followed as well as reviewing and documenting the training processes. School Board members need to be confident they are in compliance and to have an independent review is prudent. Districts and contractors that aren’t compliant can potentially find themselves in serious trouble.”

SBSC has an established reputation as the leader in school bus driver safety and training programs, and through its catalogue of DVDs and new online Learning Management System (LMS), the company has well over 100 modules available from its nationally recognized Safety Leadership Program to CDL and Behind the Wheel training, to Bullying Prevention, Student Management, and many more.

Cassell added, “It’s exciting to be able to now use our expertise in new ways beyond just the training modules. No school district wants to be on the end of a bad news report with regards to not being in compliance, and we are pleased to now offer a complete scope of risk reduction opportunities for these organizations. The initial audit is a great way to assure a district’s parents and students that all has been done to provide a safe operation. Safety is about eliminating risk and that is what we help school districts and contractors do.”

To learn more about School Bus Safety Company and their new services and products, please visit schoolbussafetyco.com/services.

About School Bus Safety Company Inc.

The experts at the School Bus Safety Company (SBSC) have been designing school bus driver training programs for more than 20 years. SBSC has a team of performance improvement experts with specialties that include fleet operations and safety, industrial psychology, instructional design and media production. SBSC is led by Jeff Cassell, President, who is a safety expert with more than 20 years of experience in making kids safer. Mr. Cassell was responsible for both the installation of crossing gates on more than 38,000 buses and the first major installation of the Child Check-Mate System to ensure that drivers checked for sleeping children. To learn more about SBSC, please visit http://www.schoolbussafetyco.com.