AppTek Launches Streaming Audio API

AppTek today announces the official launch of its streaming audio API service. Available for companies needing live transcription of audio streams, the API allows for instant, highly accurate Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) transcription.

“AppTek has been providing live and offline transcription for several years,” stated Adam Sutherland, AppTek CEO. “Our Live Closed Captioning Appliance provides live transcription to newsrooms and other live venues globally, and our Media Workbench and RESTful API service deliver offline processing for multiple media and call center customers. Expanding to an instant, cloud-based API offering expands the companies and industries with whom we can partner.”

Jintao Jiang, AppTek’s Chief Scientist, worked with the technical and scientific team to adapt AppTek’s proprietary ASR technology to the live environment. “Tailored for the mobile environment - our English, Spanish and Arabic API results are excellent. With up to 92%+ accuracy and less than 1 second response time, we are very happy with this offering, and are looking to expand the live API to the 11 other languages our ASR supports,” commented Jiang. “We are also preparing to rollout SprintPy which provides a flexible Python interface to the core ASR engine. This allows users to easily create and experiment with custom workflows.”

ABOUT APPTEK:

As a pioneer in automatic speech recognition, machine learning and artificial intelligence; AppTek partners with its customers to provide solutions focused on closed captioning and subtitling, call center content discovery and mobile intelligent voice agents. In today’s hyper-connected and data-rich marketplace, enterprises are seeking to drive revenue, save costs and increase productivity. Customers rely on AppTek to solve for these issues by delivering the market’s robust speech technology solutions focused on mining for business insights, ensuring compliance and delivering value across the enterprise. For more information, visit http://www.apptek.com.