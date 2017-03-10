Add a quotableJim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "We’re incredibly thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with IMCA. Their drivers are really the best of the best"

RacingJunk.com, the leader in automotive motorsports-and-performance related classifieds, has recently been named the Official Classifieds for the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA). The co-marketing partnership will help to bring awareness of IMCA’s major racing events, and will also help to increase brand recognition for RacingJunk.com among IMCA’s fans and drivers.

The flagship website of Motorhead Media, RacingJunk.com is a "one-stop shop" for those looking to buy, sell, trade, or interact with people throughout the automotive and racing and performance communities. It has over 850,000 registered members, and connects to more than two million buyers and sellers every month, generating 30 million+ page views.

Organized in 1915, IMCA is the oldest active automobile racing sanctioning body in the United States. IMCA is based on enforcing fair and consistent rules that promote affordability as the foundation of racing in America. Through the promotion of the “grass roots” weekly racer, IMCA has seen remarkable growth throughout it’s storied history, and especially in the last decade.

IMCA brings fans thousands of events throughout the year. Four of the most recognizable in 2017 will be the Iowa Frostbusters, held April 6-9, the Kupper Chevrolet Dakota Classic Tour, held July 8-13, the IMCA Speedway Motors Super Nationals fueled by Casey’s, held Sept. 4-9, and the Duel in the Desert, held Nov. 9-11. RacingJunk.com representatives will be attending the IMCA Super Nationals this year.

Jim Sweener, Director of Sales for RacingJunk, said, "We’re incredibly thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with IMCA. Their drivers are really the best of the best, and they never fail to provide fans with an amazing spectacle at each and every race. We’re definitely excited to bring news about IMCA to our clients, because they’ll have a blast attending the events, and we also look forward to providing our resources for the fans and drivers already involved with the organization."

“The partnership with RacingJunk.com offers IMCA racers a central location for classified ads when buying and selling race cars and parts throughout the year,” said Kevin Yoder, Marketing Director for IMCA. “The broad marketplace should be an asset to our members and we appreciate the folks at MotorHead Media for their support of IMCA racing across the nation.”

For more information on IMCA events or the organization itself, visit their website at https://www.imca.com/. For more information on RacingJunk.com, go to http://www.racingjunk.com.