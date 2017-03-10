Isaac’s Restaurants Announce New Format Opening in Downtown York, PA

"We’re excited to provide consumers in downtown York with the same great Isaac’s food they have grown to love and expect in a model that reflects an urban feel and faster pace of service. We identified this opportunity by listening to the desires of our younger customer base”, says Phil Lapp, Director of Marketing & Menu. “This new format allows us to offer our signature menu items in a style reminiscent of a café environment where consumers can create their own dining experiences”.

Isaac’s on the Fly is scheduled to open the week of March 20th and host private events before opening to the public on March 27.

This express model is the latest in the company’s line of newer formats, which includes a Bar & Grill in downtown Lancaster, and another coming to Rossmoyne, PA. The company operates a total of 18 restaurants, 16 of which are their legacy casual dining establishments.

“These various formats offer us flexibility to adapt the model to the real estate and local demographics”, said Mike Weaver, President and CEO. “We believe the express model is a perfect fit for downtown York and will consider future locations as more opportunities become available”.

Isaac’s originally announced the move to Downtown York in Q4 of 2016 and has been working diligently with contractors to complete the project since that time.

“We are eager to open and become an integral part of the vibrant downtown York social scene”, said Restaurant General Manager, David Gannet. “We’re excited to kick-off several new menu initiatives and engage with our neighbors for catering and community events.”

For more information about Isaac’s Restaurants®, please visit http://www.isaacsrestaurants.com

About Isaac’s: Isaac’s flagship restaurant opened in Downtown Lancaster in 1983. While they have grown to 19 restaurants in five counties, their goal has remained the same…to create loyal customers by offering outstanding food and service, engaged employees who feel valued and appreciated every day, and giving back to the community by actively volunteering. Isaac’s unique, fun sandwiches are named after birds (can you order a Ruffed Grouse or a Gooney Bird without smiling?!) and vegetarian sandwiches are named after plants and flowers.