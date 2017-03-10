Free People to Relocate in Chicago

Free People, the lifestyle brand, will re-open in Chicago, Illinois on March 17th, 2017.

The new 6,832 sq. ft. space is designed in the brand’s Studio concept. Highlighting the more rugged side of the Free People girl, the space is designed to feel like her personal studio workshop by featuring a mix of raw elements and feminine details throughout. The exterior façade features natural brick, brass accents and tall windows around the perimeter to bring lots of natural light into the store. Inside the space, the palette is light and feminine. The use of reclaimed bead board, white washed brick, soft maple joists, reclaimed wide plank pine flooring, and warm brass metal accents further complement the store’s design. 6 fitting rooms will be nestled towards the back of the store featuring glittery mica plaster walls, woven feature pendants, and shimmery coin curtains.

The new Chicago store will have an array of apparel, shoes, athletic wear, beauty and wellness. A large dress assortment covering all silhouettes from two pieces, rompers, mini, maxi and more will be available for customers to shop. Other apparel items highlighted in store will be woven and knit tops, denim, statement jackets, and graphic tees. Flats, loafers, boots and sneakers will all be on hand for shoppers to check out. FP Movement, the brands fitness line will be featured including styles to wear while working out as well as styles to wear to and from the gym. A select collection of beauty and wellness products will also be in store.

Free People Chicago will have an opening day event on Thursday March 16th from 6PM-8PM. Food by Bad Hunter and champagne will be served. Customers can preview the new space and there will be exclusive giveaways with purchase. Make sure to RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/784514045031046/

Each Free People store offers personalized shopping experiences from a team of expert stylists. Free People Chicago customers can schedule a one-on-one appointment with their favorite stylist, as well as interact and gain inspiration through the brand’s online Style Community, FP Me.

The store will be located at 1101 West Randolph Street Chicago, Illinois 60607. Store hours are Monday through Saturday 10AM-7PM and Sunday 11AM-6PM.

For more information, images, to request an interview, or to discuss a TV opportunity, please call Katerina Patouhas at 215-454-3871 or email kpatouhas(at)freepeople(dot)com.

###

About Free People

Free People is a specialty clothing brand featuring the latest trends and vintage collections for women who live free through fashion, art, music, and travel. The eclectic look consists of quality apparel, shoes, and accessories that invoke attributes of femininity, spirit, and creativity with its design. Free People is distributed globally via direct channels including the Free People Global site, the Free People UK site, and the Free People China site as well as specialty boutiques, top department stores, and the brand’s free standing retail locations in the U.S. and Canada.