A clean start: cost effective data center DDoS protection SNAPI Guard “thinks globally and acts locally”, featuring fully managed specialised DDoS expertise, cloud-based software and regionally-based data center nodes.

Small companies are more vulnerable to cybercriminal attacks, a new study reveals, and there aren’t enough qualified people to fight back. Cybersecurity issues are in the headlines every day as websites and databases are hacked, and (DDoS) attacks increase in size and frequency. The challenge is the lack of trained cybersecurity professionals and the massive computing resources required. Much work is being done to increase the number of these security experts, but there’s still a shortfall. Through SNAPI Guard’s Managed Security Service Provider partner program, the company works with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) supplementing their teams and complementing that ‘closeness to customers’ that MSPs enjoy. SNAPI Guard offers fully managed Secure Internet Link, Always-On Protection, Hybrid and DDoS scrubbing solutions to MSPs. It’s a concept designed to help compensate for the lack of qualified staff and expertise and budget constraints.

The recent eighth Global Information Security Workforce Study (GISWS) Global Information Security Workforce Study found the world will face a shortfall of 1.8 million cybersecurity workers by 2022. More alarmingly, SMEs are particularly vulnerable, as only 23 percent of cyber professionals work for companies with fewer than 500 employees. Other surveys by four separate entities consistently found that 80 percent of IT executives and managers at a wide range of organizations think there is a shortage of cybersecurity professionals.

“If there aren’t enough qualified people, SMEs just can’t keep up,” says Michael Tememe, President of SNAPI Guard. “So they have to get smarter and adopt the approach that the enemy of my enemy is my friend, from The Art of War, by the ancient military strategist Sun Tzu. At SNAPI Guard we are the enemy of the cybercriminals and their ilk and thus the friend and staunch protector of our clients.”

The US President’s Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity strongly recommended “increasing efforts on training security experts” and “training 100,000 hackers to protect the US.”

Even if we are able to reverse this trend and train cybersecurity experts, this workforce will be a very expensive workforce that most SME’s won’t be able to afford. DDoS attacks are sophisticated and multi-layered (Volumetric, Application, Combination/Hybrid) and can often be a smokescreen for other data exfiltrations including extortion, customer data theft, loss of IP and financial theft. To mitigate an average DDoS attack, it takes more than five IT workers and can take months to resolve fully. SME’s usually do not have that kind of IT manpower internally and are then forced to hire costly consultants or costly software services and hardware.

Tememe says SNAPI Guard “thinks globally and acts locally,” featuring fully managed specialized DDoS expertise, cloud-based software and regionally based data center nodes to enable MSPs, hosting companies, data centers, carriers, content and cloud providers, companies and organizations to effectively protect themselves without the costs of undertaking all the work themselves.

“We do the heavy lifting for them,” he says. “It’s that simple. Security is our business, so we stay up to date on the threats, in a way SMEs can’t.”

To do this, Tememe says, SNAPI Guard has established Canada’s largest DDoS protection scrubbing center in Montreal and Toronto, with a vigorous expansion plan into other data centers in the U.S.A.

“SNAPI Guard is dedicated to delivering cost-efficient, responsive and scalable cybersecurity and web application protection to address the continued demand in the Canadian and U.S.A. market,” says Tememe. “SNAPI Guard is increasing its presence across the high-growth cybersecurity market in Canada and the U.S.A. We’re the first managed security service provider (MSSP) to provide complete cyber protection to internet-facing companies, at a fraction of the traditional cost, while respecting the customer’s country data privacy laws.”

It’s not a matter of if a cyberattack is coming, it is a matter of when. The inherent legal liabilities are a serious issue, and both C-suite executives and boards of directors have taken notice.

The support for growth in cybersecurity staffing and providers with deep expertise and computing power is there; the shortfall is in the supply of qualified and affordable candidates.

“With limited resources, we have to think smarter, work smarter and collaborate more,” says Tememe. “It can be done. It is being done. We are doing it.”

