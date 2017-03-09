Join the Process Mining Revolution ...offers companies like 3M, Cisco, and General Electric better results at a fraction of the cost. -Peter Cohan, Forbes Contributor, February 15, 2017

On March 14, International Pi Day: 3.14.2017, Digital Symplexity, a company located in Minneapolis MN, will break down Celonis PI ( Proactive Insights ) process mining and their process intelligence solutions into byte sized portions; their webinar will give the best PI combination of Big Data, Machine Learning, AI, and Predictive Analysis ever to be consumed.

In December, Digital Symplexity and Celonis announced their North American Partnership and the release of Celonis 4.2 aka “Celonis PI." A recent article in Forbes Magazine explained why Celonis is taking business away from companies like IBM and Accenture and has won numerous awards. Celonis combined its Process Mining solution with Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide not only a visual map of a business’s historical processes, but a suggested route, with action items and a to-do list, to develop future operational processing and decision-making.

Celonis PI - Proactive Insights – adds 4 new features to the Celonis Process Mining solution:

PI Conformance allows a business to upload a file of its process model (or use Celonis’ modeling tool software to create it), and checks the actual data against the model.

PI Machine Learning is software built with algorithms providing the ability to improve over time. The software develops recommendations based on the input data, and can adapt and improve those recommendations, as more data is processed for it to “learn” from.

PI Social provides a visual map of the interactions among a company’s various units, teams, and personnel as they complete a business process. The goal of PI Social is to strengthen team performance and maximize team effectiveness.

PI Companion is a ‘Process Advisor”. It launches the Celonis application from within a company’s critical business applications, without having to leave one app to launch another. It’s ready with recommendations at the time critical business decisions are made.

In the March 14 Webinar, Digital Symplexity, a Certified Implementation Partner of Celonis, will explain what process mining is, how process mining works, and will use Celonis’ demo platform for Procure-to-Pay to provide insight needed to see the benefit for a company. Digital Symplexity and Process mining are being added to the most strategic initiatives for 2017 in North America.

About Digital Symplexity:

Digital Symplexity’s sole focus is building business process solutions using Process Mining tools and techniques, specific to the United States and North American markets. This singular focus allows them to tailor a process mining solution to a company’s unique “digital fingerprint”, provide unparalleled operational transparency, solve the mystery of how to increase efficiency while decreasing costs, and provide an ongoing positive return on investment. For more information about Digital Symplexity, go to http://www.digitalsymplexity.com.

About Celonis:

Celonis is the big data analytics company for business leaders who won’t settle for the status quo. Its enterprise proven process mining platform applies machine learning across all company data to provide full, unbiased visibility into all business processes, uncover hidden problems, and provide prescriptive recommendations on how to improve them quickly. Enterprises of all sizes – including companies such as Siemens, ABB, Bayer, and Vodafone – trust Celonis to act as an automated advisor and provide transparency into their operations. Backed by leading investors including Accel Partners and 83North (formerly Greylock IL), Celonis is based in Munich, Germany with its U.S. Headquarters in New York City. For more information, visit http://www.celonis.com/en/ or follow @Celonis.