VIS, the front runner for heavy duty vehicle, truck and bus safety in the trucking and transportation industry for more than 20 years, will be running live wheel polishing demonstrations at the 2017 Mid-America Trucking show.

The VIS team will be running demonstrations in 2 VIS-Polish automated wheel polishing machines. In addition to the live demonstrations, the booth will feature the BrakeMate™ brake maintenance system, VIS-Shine portable wheel polishing machine and the Squirrel wheel safety device. VIS product representatives will be on hand to answer questions and provide information.

“Our VIS team expects another successful year at MATS,” Mark Keegans, VIS Vice President, said. “The live VIS-Polish demonstrations will be a highlight in the North Wing this year. Whether you’ve never seen the VIS-Polish in action or you’ve seen it many times, it’s always fascinating to watch it run. We will have before and after rims so you can truly see what the VIS-Polish is capable of. We can take some dirty rims and bring them back to life. Not only can the machine refurbish aluminium truck wheels, it can also reveal hidden damages such as cracks between the bolt holes. The VIS-Polish is great for shining and safety purposes. We look forward to showing you how the machine operates and provides a true return on investment.”

VIS will be at Booth 14192 in the North Wing. You can visit during the scheduled show hours at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Thursday, March 23: 1PM-6PM

Friday, March 24: 10AM-6PM

Saturday, March 25: 9AM-4PM

For more information regarding the Mid-America Trucking Show, please visit Vischeck.net/events.