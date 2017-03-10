Housing Tides Index - National, March 2017 The U.S. housing market remains in healthy territory as purchase and rental affordability improve marginally despite a drop in the number of homes for sale.

Understanding the health of a housing market and its relationship to other top markets requires an aggregated, comprehensive view of the industry. The Housing Tides Index provides a succinct monthly measure of market health across the top 41 U.S. markets. Referencing 18 market indicators ranging from unemployment rates and housing permits to rental vacancy and mortgage foreclosure rates, the Tides Index helps users understand exposure at a deeper level than is currently possible.

National Housing Tides Index Summary – March 2017



The Housing Tides Index increased from 72.4 in February to 73.6 in March as the U.S. housing and homebuilding industry resumed its strengthening trend. The Index scores increased in 33 of the top 41 local markets this month.

The construction unemployment rate increased from 5.7% in November to 7.4% in December. While this is higher than our designated “healthy” range, readers should remember that unemployment rates vary seasonally and homebuilders have often pointed to labor scarcity as an obstacle to increasing construction volume.

Housing supply improved markedly, rising from 2.9 months of supply in November to 3.9 in December. However, it’s important to note that this supply increase is due to a large decrease in home sales while for-sale inventory simultaneously fell to its lowest level since December 2013.

Also contributing to the increase in the Housing Tides Index, U.S. rent prices reversed course and fell in December. The median asking rent for two-bedroom units decreased from $1,630 in November to $1,500 in January.

Mortgage foreclosure rates continued to decline in December, with latest data showing that just 0.9% of all homes with a mortgage are in foreclosure. The mortgage foreclosure rate is down from 1.37% in December 2015.

Highlighting the Ten Healthiest U.S. Housing Markets - March, 2017 - Please reference the attached graph to view the ten healthiest U.S. Housing Markets.

