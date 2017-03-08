SafeDNS Prospective partners saw clear benefits in flexible, dynamic, cost effective solutions SafeDNS offers

The company already started negotiating possible partnership with several large internet and mobile service providers. Wi-Fi routers and other network equipment manufacturers showed interest in SafeDNS solutions for web content filtering and web categorization, internet security and threat detection. Prospective partners saw clear benefits in flexible, dynamic, cost effective solutions the company offers.

Also SafeDNS presented Octopus, a brand-new cutting-edge modular platform for web classification & threat intelligence. This is the latest SafeDNS achievement created to analyze web traffic data for classifying internet resources and detecting cyber threats including zero-day vulnerabilities.

The platform derives its name from its architecture. Like an octopus the platform gathers data from multiple sources, consolidates it collecting disparate data in a single repository, and extracts useful information. Octopus is unique for its algorithms and data SafeDNS gets from its web filtering system, own farm of web crawlers and other sources. The platform’s creation allows the company to claim its rightful place among global providers of expertise in the field of in-depth analysis of the internet and cloud-based internet security.

Staying technologically on-par with industry leaders and taking part in the largest mobile industry event further validate SafeDNS ability to provide the solutions networking hardware manufacturers and telecom operators need to drive revenue and customer loyalty, expand a range of products and services and introduce additional layer of network-wide security against malware, phishing, botnets and harmful content.

About Company

SafeDNS was founded in 2010 for developing cloud-based web filtering solutions. In 2013 a commercial version of the service for home, educational and corporate users was launched. In 2014 the company released its web filtering platform for ISPs and mobile operators. The SafeDNS filtering servers are located throughout data centers in Europe, New Zealand, North and Central America. Every day the company processes over a billion queries from users of its filtering service. Now the SafeDNS products and cloud service are used by more than 300 telcos, 4000 organizations, tens of thousands of home users and about one million of anonymous free users worldwide.

The top quality of the SafeDNS web filtering service has already been acknowledged by world leading test labs and experts. In 2015 the service was named Approved Parental Control Product by AV-Comparatives. In February 2016 SafeDNS became Editor’s Choice for Content Management & Filtering Solutions in 2016 Cyber Defense Magazine Infosec Awards. This January PC Magazine included SafeDNS into a list of the best parental control software for 2017. Learn more about us at safedns.com.