PaymentsSource Announces the 2017 Most Influential Women in Payments

PaymentsSource, SourceMedia’s resource for payments professionals, has announced the 2017 ranking of the 25 Most Influential Women in Payments. The 5th annual ranking is now live at the PaymentsSource website, which introduced an all-new user experience in December.

PaymentsSource will recognize this year’s honorees on Monday, May 8, in a special ceremony at the 29th Annual Card Forum & Expo. Card Forum & Expo is hosted by PaymentsSource and American Banker and will be held at the Hilton Austin.

“The Most Influential Women in Payments are the payments industry’s elite,” said Daniel Wolfe, Editor-in-Chief of PaymentsSource. “These executives and entrepreneurs are steering legacy companies as if they were startups, making aggressive bets on new ideas and investments, and developing technologies that will revolutionize global commerce."

Selected by the editors of PaymentsSource, this year’s honorees are trailblazers in businesses as diverse as the payments industry itself: banking, processing, retail, venture capital, technology and merchant acquiring.

PaymentsSource's 25 Most Influential Women in Payments for 2017 (in alphabetical order)

· Diana Adachi, Accenture

· Lou Anne Alexander, Early Warning

· Janet Bannister, Real Ventures

· Kamila Chytil, MoneyGram

· Monica Eaton-Cardone, Chargebacks 911

· Suzan Denoncourt, Ingenico

· Janet Estep, NACHA

· Cecilia Frew, Visa

· Reetika Grewal, Silicon Valley Bank

· Kathy Hanna, Kroger

· Martina Hund-Mejean, Mastercard

· Carol Juel, Synchrony Financial

· Kara Kazazean, Walmart

· Afra Khan, PaidUp

· Pam Joseph, TSYS

· Heather Lamont, BMO

· Christine Larsen, First Data

· Leslie McNamara, Citigroup

· Racy Morgan, US Bank

· Amy Parsons, Discover

· Archana “Archie” Puri, Braintree

· Jennifer Roberts, JPMorgan Chase

· Paulette Rowe, Barclaycard

· Serena Smith, FIS Global

· Susan Sobbott, American Express

