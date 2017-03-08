We’re extremely proud to be recognized as a leader in G2Crowd’s BI Platforms for Enterprise category, said Troy Marchand, President, CEO and Co-founder, Dundas Data Visualization.

Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., a leading global provider of Business Intelligence and Data Visualization solutions, announced today that G2Crowd enterprise reviewers have rated Dundas BI as the top ranked Business Intelligence platform for enterprise.

G2Crowd is the world’s leading business software review platform. In their Top 10 Business Intelligence Platforms Software for Enterprise, Dundas ranks #1 as rated by enterprise reviewers. The scores and rankings are based on 1295 reviews across 67 products in G2 Crowd’s Business Intelligence Platforms category.

Dundas BI is also listed as a TOP TEN solution for these categories on G2Crowd:



Top 10 Business Intelligence Platforms for Enterprise Business

Top 10 Business Intelligence Platforms for Midsize Business

Top 10 Self-Service Business Intelligence Software for Enterprise Business

Top 10 Embedded Business Intelligence Software for Midsize Business

G2Crowd’s key ranking criteria includes end user satisfaction, ease of use, and user rating. Dundas BI has a total G2 Satisfaction score of 95%. G2Crowd reviews and ratings are great tools for quickly assessing the differences between the top solutions.

“We’re extremely proud to be recognized as a leader in G2Crowd’s BI Platforms for Enterprise category. We strive to provide the greatest product and highest level of service to our customers, and it is an honor to have it reflected in the great ratings they have provided us,” said Troy Marchand, President, CEO and Co-founder, Dundas Data Visualization.

Dundas BI has so many options from data prep to visual data analytics and enterprise level reporting that allow for the solving of many real world BI problems.

The full list of the Top 10 Business Intelligence Platforms Software for Enterprise is available on G2Crowd.

About Dundas Data Visualization, Inc. – http://www.dundas.com

Dundas Data Visualization is a leading, global provider of Business Intelligence (BI) and Data Visualization solutions. Dundas provides organizations with the most flexible, innovative and scalable BI, dashboard and reporting software, through a fully embeddable BI platform, enabling users access to all their data for better decisions and faster insights.

For more information, contact:

Lynda Phillips, Marketing Communications Manager, Dundas Data Visualization, Inc.

416.467.5100 x 167

Dundas BI, Dundas and Dundas Data Visualization are trademarks of Dundas Data Visualization, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.