Ensuring Data Cleanliness for Improved ROI Webinar

Customer information is forever changing - people move, they change their personal contact information, and these changes must be reflected in your database. Data scrubbing, also called data cleansing, is the process of amending or removing data in a database that is incorrect, incomplete, improperly formatted, or duplicated.

In receivables management, your results will be only as good as your consumer data. On-going data cleansing will ensure compliance and consistency particularly when data from different sources is combined. More importantly, when consumer information is updated and verified - your customer service team can meet their objectives with the right telephone numbers, physical addresses or valid, opt in email addresses.

Join RevSpring on March 16 at 2 p.m. EDT for this informative webinar that focuses on tools and techniques in managing and keeping your data current. In this session, we will cover the following:



The costs and challenges of not regularly cleaning your data

Available tools, tips and techniques for maximizing your ongoing data cleansing

How to keep your email database up-to-date, which will make sure you are not contacting opt-outs, reduce the amount of bounce backs, and improve your overall email efforts

Click here to register or contact learnmore(at)revspringinc(dot)com for more information.

