Teresa Murphy Opens Caring Transitions in Kitsap Clallam Area

Relocating a loved one or helping someone downsize is no easy task and, without help, it can be emotionally and physically overwhelming for everyone involved. Teresa Murphy is looking forward to changing that with her new business, Caring Transitions of Kitsap Clallam.

Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations as well as downsizing and estate liquidations. In addition to organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving and resettling, Caring Transitions can handle estate sales, liquidations, and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of Kitsap Clallam serves Bremerton, Silverdale, Poulsbo, Kingston, Port Townsend, Sequim, Port Angeles and the surrounding areas.

“Caring Transitions is unique because we can handle every aspect of the move – there’s no need to call four or five different companies to make it happen. Sometimes even just making those calls can be a huge burden for someone who is already emotional or physically overwhelmed, especially if they live out of town or haven’t done this before. Let us take care of all the physical elements of your move, downsize or estate clearing so you can be with your loved ones and take care of the emotional parts. We’ll handle the heavy lifting so you can hold your loved one’s hand,” Murphy said.

Whether your situation is planned or unexpected, Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place.

Prior to opening her Caring Transitions, Murphy worked in the food and beverage industry for 30 years, where she was especially successful in creating customized experiences for clients. Well before thinking about opening a business, Murphy used Caring Transitions’ online estate sale service to help build the inventory for her shop on Etsy.

“I spent my career climbing through the ranks in a corporate environment and, last August, I realized I didn’t want to do it anymore. I was completely burned out. I had just relocated to Port Angeles and I decided to take a leap of faith. I knew I didn’t want to spend the next 20 years doing what I had been doing and, when I learned more about Caring Transitions, I realized it was a great opportunity that would give me the chance to work with people in need and use my experience of tailoring experiences and creating customized solutions. It was a perfect fit,” Murphy said.

Murphy said, for her, Caring Transitions is about more than providing services to help people start the next chapter of their lives, it’s about providing those services with a heightened level of care, respect and understanding of the challenges seniors and families are facing. Murphy is looking forward to helping people understand that the whole moving and downsizing process – especially if you have an estate sale – can be a positive one with the right outlook and assistance.

“I honestly just really love items from our past and I think, when it’s done right and with respect, even having an estate sale can help people have a great experience moving forward. But you have to have an understanding of project management, an appreciation for antiques and treasured belongings, a creative eye and an understanding about what people are dealing with physically and emotionally. I’m looking forward to bringing all of that to Caring Transitions and to my clients,” Murphy said.

Murphy is a Certified Relocation and Transition Specialist, a designation bestowed by an independent organization that evaluates providers of senior relocation services. Caring Transitions of Kitsap Clallam is bonded and insured and all employees are background-checked. For additional information, contact (360)504-0287, email TMurphy(at)CaringTransitions(dot)com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsKitCla.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With nearly 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.