On March 16 at 1 PM ET, itslearning will sponsor a webinar hosted by influential author and speaker Alan November. The free webinar, sponsored by Education Week magazine, will offer K-12 educators and administrators strategies for helping students develop a strong skill set around self-assessment, and present examples of integrating student self-assessment into various classroom teaching and learning scenarios.

Interested educators can also join the synchronous Twitter discussion using the hashtag #rethinklearning17. There is no cost to join the webinar, but registration is required. Go to: http://bit.ly/2m4HAAu

