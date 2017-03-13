AMA Atlanta Honors John Kovac with Lifetime Achievement Award

The Atlanta Chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA) awarded John Kovac, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Cox Automotive, a Lifetime Achievement Award for his long-standing record of marketing achievements. Kovac accepted the award at the 60th annual AMY Awards gala on March 9 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Past winners have included Andrew Young, Ted Turner and Truett Cathy.

“At Cox Automotive, we pride ourselves on teamwork and collaboration, so to me, this award represents the ingenuity and creative thinking of the hundreds of Cox Automotive marketing team members and agency partners that continue to push boundaries and innovate for our brands,” said Kovac. “I am thrilled to accept this award on behalf of our entire team.”

Kovac puts his expertise into practice by overseeing the Cox Automotive marketing teams responsible for brand and enterprise marketing; communications and community relations; consumer and B2B marketing; and research and market intelligence.

Kovac’s focus is on evolving the Cox Automotive brands and ultimately transforming the way the world buys, sells and owns cars. Kovac leads more than 400 global marketing team members responsible for more than 25 brands, including Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, Manheim, Dealertrack and Dealer.com. He is known for his entrepreneurial spirit and his “make it happen” approach.

“John continually demonstrates remarkable leadership and passion in everything he does,” said Sandy Schwartz, president, Cox Automotive. “He embodies the entrepreneurial spirit that our company was built on. To have our most senior marketing leader recognized by the American Marketing Association is a tremendous honor – not just for John but for our entire organization.”

Kovac’s 18-year career with the organization started when he became one of the founding employees of Autotrader.com. Kovac played a vital role in brand development and helped drive the vision to develop and execute the brand’s first advertising campaign, “I Need a Car.” Under his leadership, Autotrader, now a Cox Automotive brand, became a household name and a leading car shopping site with more than 18 million unique visitors each month.

For 60 years, the AMY Awards program has put a spotlight on the most creative, innovative and successful work done by Atlanta’s Marketing Community. The 2017 AMY Awards Program recognized and honored the work of local companies and agencies in over 20 categories ranging from advertising, branding and digital marketing to analytics, market research and data visualization. The entries were reviewed by a panel of 16 judges and evaluated based on the strategic approach, quality of work and ultimate success of each program or campaign. To view the full list of award winners, click here http://www.amyawardsatl.com/.

About AMA Atlanta

AMA Atlanta is the go-to source for marketing knowledge, events, resources and networking in Atlanta. At almost 1,000 members strong, we are the largest marketing organization in the city and the third largest AMA chapter nationwide. That means AMA Atlanta members have access not only to an incredible amount of local talent, but also to the international reach of the entire AMA organization.

Our members include professionals across the spectrum of the discipline: research, non-profit, public relations, advertising, branding, direct marketing, interactive, creative, multicultural and so much more.

For more information visit us at ama-atlanta.com