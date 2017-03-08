Live Stream EarthCam Construction Cameras in Procore Dashboard “We are always looking to drive more value to our existing customer base by partnering with the best the industry has to offer,” said Paul Lyandres, Procore VP of Strategy and Business Development.

EarthCam, the world’s leading provider of construction camera technology and services, has teamed with Procore, the world’s most widely used construction project management software, to integrate unique webcam content into their user platform, the companies announced today at CONEXPO – international trade show for the construction industries.

“We currently share a growing number of clients with Procore who value seeing their webcam content delivered effortlessly to their dashboard,” said Brian Cury, CEO & Founder of EarthCam. “This partnership allows us to further our goal of offering industry professionals the most innovative construction camera technology for monitoring, documenting and promoting their projects.”

Through this strategic relationship, Procore is now able to offer their users the highest-quality live streaming video and megapixel webcam imagery in the industry to document important construction projects. Users will benefit from high-definition real-time views and crisp, highly-detailed photos of jobsite progress, which are shareable via Procore “Albums” and can streamline the ability to make informed decisions more efficiently.

“We are always looking to drive more value to our existing customer base by partnering with the best the industry has to offer, enabling new features and functionality in a seamless manner that make the lives of construction professionals easier,” said Paul Lyandres, Procore VP of Strategy and Business Development. “We’re excited to be partnering with EarthCam to launch its new integration on the App Marketplace that will bring their proven value to 1.5 million Procore users.”

Whether the user is relying on a live streaming video camera or a time-lapse webcam, EarthCam provides easy to use tools for Procore users to enhance communication and save time through the use of the visual information EarthCam cameras deliver. Users can keep it simple with a regularly updating image for a quick look at jobsite activity, or they can get a more detailed look at the process with an interactive image archive timeline, up-to-date auto-generated time-lapse movies and impressive billion pixel panoramas.

To learn more about EarthCam’s innovative construction camera technology, visit http://www.earthcam.net.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and photography documentation for corporate and government clients in major cities around the world. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution cameras available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patent-pending technology delivers superior billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events across the globe. In 2015, EarthCam documented $221 billion of construction projects. The company is headquartered in Northern New Jersey and maintains 12 additional offices worldwide.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: 9/11 Memorial Museum, Atlanta Falcons’ Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Barclays Center, Statue of Liberty and Washington Monument Restorations, New NY Bridge, LaGuardia Airport, The Jeddah Tower, Panama Canal Expansion, Smithsonian Institution Restoration, Brickell City Centre, Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium, San Diego New Central Library, Qatar Rail, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Levi’s Stadium and National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at http://www.earthcam.net/.