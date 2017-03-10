The Second City Announces the 2017 Bob Curry Fellows

“This program has been an extraordinary success in fostering new talent and important voices. I couldn’t be more proud of the team that is making this happen year in and year out” Andrew Alexander

The Second City is pleased to announce the 2017 recipients of the 4th Annual Bob Curry Fellowship; Terrance Carey, Dan Bazaldua, Eunji Kim, Sophia Rafiqi, LeLe Mason, Rolando Lep, Rob Wilson, Adrienne Brown, Damon Royster, Evan Mills, Atra Asdou, Jayson Acevedo, Riley Mondragon, Squeek Rangel, Brian Keys and Stephanie Branco.

The Bob Curry Fellowship is the first comedy fellowship of its kind offered at Second City Chicago and Toronto locations. The fellowship honors Second City’s first African-American alum, Bob Curry, who performed on the Mainstage in 1966.

This year The Second City received one hundred ninety-two submissions for the NBC Universal Bob Curry Fellowship. 16 coveted fellows were selected for a master comedy program at The Second City, as the newest emerging voices in comedy.

“This program has been an extraordinary success in fostering new talent and important voices. I couldn’t be more proud of the team that is making this happen year in and year out," said Andrew Alexander.

Qualifying actors and improvisers from diverse multicultural backgrounds train and study at Second City Chicago and Toronto. Taught by Second City’s top instructors and directors, this unique fellowship boasts a rigorous master program for serious minded talent seeking a career in sketch comedy. The fellowship is tuition free and awarded to exceptional talent selected by audition and adjudicated by Second City directors and producers. Since the inaugural launch in 2015, over 50% of the graduating fellows were hired by Second City for careers in touring, resident stages, theatricals, cruise ships and the Training Center. This year’s recipients will perform this summer, June 9-10, at the Annual Break Out Comedy Festival.

2016 Bob Curry Fellow and resident company member, Tien Tran stated, “The Bob Curry Fellowship completely changed my life, and I am so incredibly grateful for every door that it has opened up for me personally and professionally. Getting the chance to work alongside some of the most talented, creative, and thoughtful comedians I've ever met really pushed me to grow as a performer and a writer.”

For more information please visit secondcity.com/diversity-outreach.