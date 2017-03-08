Michelman Hosting Multiple Product Showcase Presentations at ECS 2017

Dr. Julien Verron, Industry Manager, Coatings Group at Michelman will present details on a novel new waterborne direct-to-metal coating resin that exhibits excellent corrosion resistance, good gloss and hardness.

Michelman will be hosting four product showcase presentations at the European Coatings Show being held April 4-6 in Nuremberg, Germany. The wide-ranging presentations will cover numerous critical topics.

Dr. Julien Verron, Industry Manager, Coatings Group at Michelman will present details on a novel new waterborne direct-to-metal coating resin that exhibits excellent corrosion resistance, good gloss and hardness. As performance levels of waterborne coatings improve, they continue to gain popularity as an environmentally friendly alternative to solvent based coatings. Dr. Verron will kick off the product presentations at 9:50 am on April 4 in Hall 1, Stand No 1-131.

Ms. Martha Meyer, Technology Group Leader for Michelman’s Coatings Group will focus her presentation on high performance decorative paints. Michelman has particular expertise in the development of technically innovative and environmentally sustainable binders and additives used in architectural and decorative paints. Ms. Meyer’s presentation will demonstrate how Michelman helps its customers economically meet emission targets by reducing solvents, coalescing agents, and plasticizer needs, at high pigment volume concentration, while maintaining good hiding power, and without compromising wet scrub resistance. Additionally, Ms. Meyer will discuss specialty binders that are used as high performance barriers on mineral and wood substrates, protecting against stains, general household chemicals, nicotine and wood tannins. Ms. Meyer’s presentation is scheduled for April 4 at 4:10 pm in Hall 7, Stand No 7-726.

Dr. Volker Erb, Business Development Manager, Coatings Group at Michelman, will discuss quick turn-around aqueous polyurethane dispersions for wood floor coatings. Dr. Erb will explain the benefits of Michelman’s newest waterborne polyurethane dispersions formulated for high-end, wood coating finishes that require maximum durability, chemical and abrasion resistance, hardness and fast drying ability. Dr. Erb’s presentation will take place on April 4 at 4:30 pm in Hall 1, Stand No 1-131.

Dr. Bénédicte Legros, Senior Research Chemist at Michelman’s Coatings Group will discuss the company’s ability to provide full customer solutions with both waterborne surface modifiers and binders. Dr. Legros will detail specifically how Michelman wax dispersions improve coating properties such as water beading, water resistance, anti-blocking, scratch and abrasion resistance as well as matting and anti-slip behavior, while meeting emission requirements. Dr. Legros will conduct her presentation at 4:30 pm on April 5 in Hall 5, Stand No 5-353.

Michelman will exhibit in Hall 1 Stand 1-330 at the international show which is being held at the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging and industrial manufacturing markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, as well as digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.