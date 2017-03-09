Drew Tefft We feel very fortunate to add Drew to our corporate staff at SpeedPro as he has already embraced the core values and company culture that have helped us develop into the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise." - Boris Katsnelson

SpeedPro Imaging, the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise, recently named Drew Tefft as the company’s new Director of Operations. In that role, Tefft will oversee the business, production, sales and marketing support for SpeedPro Imaging’s rapidly expanding nationwide franchise network.

Prior to joining the corporate office for the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise, Tefft spent the past 4 ½ years with the Omaha, NE based SpeedPro Imaging franchise location. In his role as Vice President, Tefft managed the franchise’s day-to-day operations and business development, helping it become one of the top performing studios in the SpeedPro system. Tefft held several sales and management positions over 18 years in the wireless and business equipment industry before joining SpeedPro Imaging. He has also owned a wireless company and a 3D printing and prototyping business.

“Joining the SpeedPro Imaging management team is a great opportunity for me,” said Tefft. “I think my experience with the SpeedPro Imaging franchise in Omaha, along with my deep knowledge of the industry, makes me an important asset for all the franchise owners in the SpeedPro Imaging system as they work to grow and develop their business. My family is excited about the move to the greater Denver area and I am thrilled to work for the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise.”

SpeedPro Imaging’s CEO, Boris Katsnelson, says Tefft’s field experience, engaging personality, and work ethic make him a perfect fit for the position.

“We are devoted subscribers to the Traction philosophy at SpeedPro and Drew is definitely the right person for the Director of Operations seat,” said Katsnelson. “Drew possesses extensive field experience that played an integral role in our Omaha location’s success in recent years. We are confident he will be able to use that proven track record to fuel the success of other franchise locations. We feel very fortunate to add him to our corporate staff as he has already embraced the core values and company culture that have helped us develop into the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise.”

SpeedPro Imaging has a nationwide network of 123 studios in 31 states, nearly a third of which have opened in the last three years alone. SpeedPro Imaging delivers superior display graphic products to deliver key messages and extend brand awareness on behalf of their clients. The company’s mission is to be considered the premier choice for large format graphics and exceed our client's expectations through unmatched timeliness, professionalism, and product quality.

As the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise, SpeedPro Imaging can handle any printing project on behalf of their clients, including:



Banners, Decals, Digital Signage, Directional Signage, Elevator Wraps

Event Graphics, Event Tents, Flags, Fleet Wraps, Floor Graphics

Indoor Signage, Outdoor Signage, Point of Purchase Displays

Retractors, Signs & Graphics, Table Coverings & Table-toppers

Trade Show Displays, Vehicle Wraps, Wall Murals, Window Graphics

For more information about SpeedPro Imaging employment opportunities and franchise opportunities, please visit http://www.speedpro.com.

About SpeedPro Imaging

With more than 20 years of experience, SpeedPro Imaging is the nation’s leading printing and graphics franchise – creating professional large format imaging for a wide variety of companies in any industry. The company specializes in high-quality products including wall murals, event graphics, tradeshow displays, vehicle wraps and window graphics. Through extreme resolution levels and unparalleled quality standards, SpeedPro Imaging takes visual communications to the next level. Today, there are 122 studios open and operating in 30 states, with 10 more in various stages of development.

For more information about SpeedPro Imaging’s printing and graphics solutions, please visit http://www.speedpro.com.

For more information about the SpeedPro Imaging franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.speedprofranchising.com.

# # #