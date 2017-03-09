“I’m ecstatic Winshuttle is offering CPE credits at the WUG,” said Duane Raid, SAP Analyst at Forest City Realty Trust. “I’m short on renewal credits and would have had to take a 10 week 3-hour course if it weren't for Winshuttle!"

Winshuttle is excited to announce they have achieved recognition as an official Continuing Professional Education (CPE) sponsor for the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA).

Attendees at the annual Winshuttle User Group (WUG) will have the opportunity to earn 2 CPE credits for each training session attended, for a total of 8 CPE credits over the course of the two-day conference. Winshuttle’s category for CPE credits is in Computer Software and Apps, and credits can be applied to any Accountancy or other certification program that accepts NASBA Computer Software and App credits for continuing education.

“I’m ecstatic Winshuttle is offering CPE credits at the WUG,” said Duane Raid, SAP Analyst at Forest City Realty Trust. “I’m short on renewal credits and getting burnt out on my current course load. I would have had to take another 10 week 3-hour course if it weren’t for Winshuttle, so I’m definitely looking forward to the conference!”

NASBA recognizes and highlights CPE sponsors that provide programs in line with nationally-recognized standards developed by the State Boards of Accountancy, NASBA and the AICPA. As a NASBA sponsor, CPE credits will allow Winshuttle customers to improve their skillsets and maintain professional certifications.

“We’re very excited to give attendees the opportunity to earn CPE credits at the 2017 annual WUG conference,” said Brian Berg, VP of Customer Services at Winshuttle. “This exemplifies our continued dedication to provide superior training and support for our customers, and strengthen the value and experience of the WUG conference."

Winshuttle users can find a full list of trainings offered at the WUG and register online now through March 31st to receive $300 off the conference pass.

