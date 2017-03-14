Come See the #1-Ranked eSSential LMS at LSCon 2017

I'd recommend this LMS to anyone that wants more than just good, they want great.

eLogic Learning, provider of the newly ranked #1 LMS, will be present at the upcoming 2017 Learning Solutions Conference and Expo (LSCon) in Orlando, Fla. from March 22-24. Attendees who are interested in seeing the top-ranked system can stop by booth #314.

In a year of continued growth and product improvement, eLogic accomplished its stated goals for 2016 including the release of its new, modern user interface as well as many client requested enhancements. These improvements to the eSSential LMS- along with developments in its ecommerce, continuing education and compliance functionality- are just a few reasons why the eSSential LMS is receiving top marks within the analyst community.

In the first of its #1 awards, Talented Learning, an independent research and consulting firm for learning technology buyers and sellers, awarded eLogic Learning the #1 Best All-Purpose Extended Enterprise LMS, #2 Best Continuing Education LMS, and #3 Best Compliance LMS.

"eLogic frequently and rapidly enhances and builds upon the features and functionality of its LMS," said John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst of Talented Learning. "In doing so, they continue to stay at the top of the LMS industry with an increasingly powerful yet affordable solution.”

Similarly, Craig Weiss of The Craig Weiss Group (formerly E-Learning 24/7) announced eLogic Learning as the #1 LMS in his Top 50 LMSs of 2017 report. Over 1,000 vendors worldwide were analyzed with eLogic’s eSSential LMS coming out on top based on a number of exceptional capabilities including:



Learner centricity/personalization

Social and mobile enhancements

Upgraded user experience and interface

E-commerce improvements

World-class support and training

Integrated, #1-ranked Claro authoring tool

"What makes eLogic standout? Extensive feature sets that include a learner-centric design, customizable analytics and reports, forward thinking and best-in-class training and support,” says Weiss. “I'd recommend this LMS to anyone that wants more than just good, they want great."

eLogic is constantly updating and releasing enhancements to its system as part of an agile development process. The enhancements released in 2016- as well as those on the product roadmap for 2017- are part of the reason eSSential were ranked #1 by the two analysts.

“I’m very proud of the eLogic Team as these #1 awards represent the combination of incredible application functionality backed by the best talent and ‘can do’ people in the business,” says Mark Anderson, CEO of eLogic Learning. “This recognition is a great honor and tribute to the team and there is more in store for 2017 and beyond.”

To see eSSential LMS in action, swing by booth #314 at LSCon in Orlando, Fla. on March 22-24, or visit https://elogiclearning.com/essential-lms for more information and to request a live demo.

About eLogic Learning

A leader in the eLearning industry, eLogic Learning offers organizations world class, comprehensive LMS technology and content solutions that save costs and increase productivity. The eLogic eSSential LMS supports over five million monthly users and was named the #1 LMS by E-Learning 24/7, the #1 All-Purpose Extended Enterprise LMS by Talented Learning, and Top 20 by Capterra. The eSSential LMS makes it easy to manage eLearning, instructor-led and virtual training events, keep up with regulatory compliance requirements, analyze training usage and results, sell courses online with robust ecommerce features, and much more.

In addition to its Learning Management System, eLogic develops custom eLearning content and provides an extensive third-party courseware library. With a comprehensive turnkey approach to implementing learning strategies, eLogic offers professional services and proven expertise in content strategy, business process change and the development of corporate training programs.