Guests of all abilities and ages enjoy The Shops at South Town's emoji game "We focused on creating entertainment, showcasing art, educational and interactive content plus news offerings that are accessible to people of all abilities and ages to reconnect communities that may have once felt distinct," added Najla Kayyem.

Pacific Retail Capital Partners has completed the first phase of its extensive renovation at The Shops at South Town in Utah as well as testing a concept it plans to roll out across the nation. Part of the Utah property's redevelopment included the installation of a massive digital and sensory experience – the first of its kind in the state. One of the largest shopping destination’s in Utah, the 1.3 million-square foot Sandy shopping center’s multi-million dollar renovation is creating a unique and distinctive experience which is driving additional traffic to its restaurant and retail tenants, while allowing the center to reimagine the shopping experience for tech-savvy millennials, multigenerational families and patrons with limited mobility.

“We've reinvented the traditional shopping trip by looking at open spaces surrounding brick and mortar stores in a new way. Now we can create a seamless sensory experience that fits the needs of millennials, young families and seasoned shoppers through large-scale digital interfaces that are customized to specific communities’ needs,” explained Najla Kayyem, Vice President of Marketing for Pacific Retail Capital Partners. “As the first center in Utah to offer anything like this, we focused on creating entertainment, showcasing art, educational and interactive content plus news offerings that are accessible to people of all abilities and ages to reconnect communities that may have once felt distinct.”

The successful launch in Utah means PRCP will now implement the new digital interface at shopping centers across the nation, but create customized features per local needs - such as the emoji game wall in Utah.

Kayyem added, “Utah was our test market for this innovative digital sensory experience, and its successful launch means we’ll confidently launch similar digital enhancements at select Pacific Retail Capital Partners’ shopping centers across the nation in 2017.”

Some highlights of the new digital sensory experience at The Shops at South Town include:



Six digital directories featuring touch screen technology, real time deals from guests’ favorite stores, social interaction, Live streaming, Beacon technology, selfie photo capabilities and mobile app functionality.

13-foot by six-foot, ultra high-resolution interactive play wall for children, featuring unique gaming options including a custom developed emoji game created by Pacific Retail and Quince Imaging, Inc. with input from Gen Z.

Massive multi-media wall display featuring movies, sporting events, livestreams, digital art and other entertainment options. The multi-media wall also displays (in near real time) answers to text inquiries received from shoppers.

“To be first to offer our customers an exclusive, technologically-savvy experience that they cannot find elsewhere in the market is the perfect topping off to our renovation,” said Marketing and Business Development Manager Heather Nash. “Young children have loved the custom emoji game, millennials appreciate being connected to their favorite social media platforms, and parents are grateful the entire family is together in the same place having fun and creating memories.”

The enhancements are also welcomed by national retailers and local tenants in the shopping center as they provide unique advertising and messaging opportunities for the community and provide a distinctive space for community learning through interactive digital art displays – a feature that allows The Shops at South Town to connect to local art students and professional artists in new ways.

“I’m proud to see The Shops at South Town come to life as Utah’s premier shopping center,” said Gary Karl, chief operating officer, Pacific Retail Capital Partners. “Our digital experience, coupled with the center’s vibrant new design, natural light and expansive interiors have succeeded in bringing the feeling of the outdoors inside our center, to create a gathering space for customers to connect, eat, shop and play.”

The Shops at South Town now moves into its second phase of a multimillion dollar redevelopment with additional enhancements including an upgraded play area, new shops, restaurants and entertainment options.

To learn about additional Pacific Retail Capital Partners’ award-winning shopping centers across the nation visit http://www.pacificretail.com. To connect with The Shops at South Town visit http://www.shopsatsouthtown.com or through social media at:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/theshopsatsouthtown

Twitter: @ShopSouthTown

Instagram: #shopsouthtown

Photo credit: Deseret News and Scott G. Winterton