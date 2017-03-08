TU-Automotive Awards: 3 days left to nominate

These awards are TU-Automotive’s opportunity to highlight some of the people and companies that have made an outstanding contribution to our industry over the course of the year and we are hugely excited to see what the judges make of this year’s batch of

The 16th edition of the TU-Automotive Awards is expected to receive over 400 nominations from across the 10 dedicated categories. Those categories have been carefully selected to highlight the most innovative and successful companies, products and services in the different parts of the connected car ecosystem. The independent judging panel of 26 experts has been thoughtfully chosen to gather the top thought leaders in the industry in order to provide an in-depth analysis of the nominees. The TU-Automotive Awards party will take place on June 6th at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Novi, Michigan, the day before the annual TU-Automotive Detroit conference and exhibition.

TU-Automotive, Awards Director, Emilie Leblanc said: “These awards are TU-Automotive’s opportunity to highlight some of the people and companies that have made an outstanding contribution to our industry over the course of the year and we are hugely excited to see what the judges make of this year’s batch of nominations”

The TU-Automotive Awards

These awards are the most anticipated and revered accolade in the industry. Past winners include Volvo Car Group, Ford, Mack Trucks, Airbiquity, TomTom Telematics, moovel and many more. Nominations are now open and can be made on the website before Friday March 10: http://www.tu-auto.com/detroit/awards-index.php

Any company operating in the connected car space can nominate themselves for an award. It is free to enter and nominees are required to submit a simple product outline to qualify for entry. The deadline is March 10 2017. Finalists will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and announced on Wednesday April 10 2017.

There are 10 categories that reward every area of the connected car industry. TU-Automotive encourages companies to customize a nomination to suit each award.

The categories are:

1. OEM of the year

2. Best Connected Service/Product for the Commercial Market

3. Best Telematics Product/Service

4. Best Insurance Telematics Product/Service

5. Best Active Safety or ADAS Product/Service

6. Best Auto Mobility Product/Service

7. Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Service

8. Best Aftermarket Telematics Product/Service

9. Newcomer the year

10. Influencer of the year

Nominations for a company’s products, services or solutions can be submitted by visiting the following page http://pages.tu-auto.com/awards-nomination-forms and filling the nomination form. Nominations must be received before March 10 to be considered.

The awards ceremony itself will take place on June 6 at the Hyatt Place Detroit, MI on the eve of the largest global gathering of connected car executives – TU-Automotive Detroit 2017 Conference & Exhibition, June 7-8, Novi, MI.

For more information on 2017 TU-Automotive Awards, please contact Emilie Leblanc at TU-Automotive on emilie@tu-auto.com or +44 (0)207 55 19829

About TU-Automotive:

Tracking Automotive Technology: TU-Automotive is the reference point and communications hub for the evolving automotive technology segment as it converges with consumer electronics, mobile and IoT to re-define connectivity, mobility and autonomous use-cases.

Contact:

Emilie Leblanc

Awards Director | TU-Automotive

7-9 Fashion Street, London, E1 6PX, UK

Office: +44 (0)207 55 19829

Email: emilie(at)tu-auto.com