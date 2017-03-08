Gianguan Auctions is holding the first sale of Asia Week on Saturday, March 11. The collections of fine Chinese ceramics, historic and contemporary scroll paintings, carved jades and personal touchstones can be previewed now at Gianguan Auctions, 39 W. 56th Street.

According to Kwong Lum, Founder and President of the fifteen-year old gallery, "The sale features the finest of the year's consignments. They reflect the reasons why China has historically revered its scholars, artisans, and painters. Collectors will find values at all levels."

Highlights of the highly coveted upper tier properties begin with a rare Ming fish jar with cover, a favorite genre of Emperors Jiajing, Longqing and Wanli. The jar's wucai tableau of golden carp in a lotus pond plays out on a white ground with underglaze blue enlivened by enamels of golden yellow, green, red, brown. The jar has the Jiajing six-character mark. Lot 97. Value: $3M.

A stunning Qing Dynasty famille rose bottle neck vase also takes the podium. It has a unique black ground on which a field of Famille-rose is embedded with gilt wire outlines of six Buddhist lions. The blue reign mark and the Qianlong six-character mark are on its base. The estimate is “by request”.

The paintings lead with “Gathering Beneath the Sycamore Tree" by Qiu Ying (1495-1552). Painted in gongbi (realistic) style, it depicts life among women of the Ming court. Signed Qiu Ying, it is inscribed with one artist seal, seven emperors’ seals, six collectors’ seals and colophon by Gao Shiqi. Lot 72. Value: $1.3M.

"Visiting Friends,” by Tang Yin (1470-1523), one of the “Four Masters of the Ming Dynasty”, is the top landscape. Set against a mountain range, it offers an outsider/insider view of a rural man about to receive a guest. The work is inscribed and signed Tang Yin, has two artist seals, twelve collectors’ seals and six emperors’ seals. Colophons are by Pan Zhengwei, Liang Shizheng and Qian Chenqun. It is Lot 103, It will bring upwards of $500,000.

The carved jades date from neolithic to contemporary. For instance, a Warring States ritual vessel of polished dark brown jade with variegated hues incised with dragons and modeled after a bronze pan has already attracted enthusiastic viewers. It is Lot 123. The starting bid is $12,000.

Personal jades in the form of touchstones and jewelry include an elegant, cylindrical bangle of translucent green with vivid emerald streaks. It is Lot 7, valued at $20,000. A pendant carved to resemble bamboo with a silver squirrel atop is both detailed and charming. It is Lot 9, valued at $5,000. Both carry GIA certificates assuring color and quality.

One of the unusual offerings is a Western style, gilt silver vase, 10" tall, incised with two Phoenix with outstretched wings and stylized tail feathers, flanked by two beast handles. It carries the Yongzheng four-character mark and is of the period. It is Lot 69, valued at $40,000.

A delightful collection of Korean ceramic water droppers makes a rare appearance. Of the Josean Dynasty, when spareness signaled a new taste among the literati, the properties include Lot 283, an abstract lion with supressed spout, Lot 280, a white with blue circular dropper with Daoist trigrams around a yin/yang symbol, Lot 281, a peach shaped dropper with blue floral flourishes and Lot 282 a sleek, octagonal dropper. Values range from $400–$1,000.

Cinnabar, a favorite of collectors and decorators, makes its statement in the form of a 16-lobed box with cover, carved with dragons amidst clouds. It is similar to examples in the Metropolitan Museum of Art and is of the Qing Dynasty. Lot 160. Value: $8,000.

For details on these and the other outsdanding properties in Gianguan Auctions', March 11 sale, please visit http://www.gianguanauctions.com or preview the items at Gianguan Auctions, 39 W. 56th Street. Previews are running now, 11 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. The sale will be conducted live at Gianguan Auctions and online at invaluable.com and liveauctioneers.com.