Castronovo Vineyards Introduces its Latest Expression

Paul Castronovo might be a major celebrity in South Florida as the host of his top-rated radio show for nearly 30 years, but his real passion is wine and wine making. That’s evident from his latest release, Castronovo Vineyards Chianti D.O.C.G. This 2015 Vintage, which is aged for 38 months, features intense aromas with hints of violets and a flavor that shows good fruit, well-balanced with light tannins.

“This is perhaps the most popular table wine in Italy,” said Castronovo. “It’s very versatile and pairs well with pasta, pizza, white and red meats as well as mild cheeses.”

All Castronovo Vineyards wines are imported by Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC, one of the nation's leading importers representing major suppliers from around the world. In fact, it was by a chance meeting with Bruce Hunter, Managing Director of Shaw Ross that Castronovo Vineyards was created.

“I was seated next to Paul on a flight back from Italy and we struck up a conversation,” Hunter explained. “He had told me about meeting an Italian wine exporter who introduced him to the Galasso family of the San Lorenzo Winery. I had known the exporter for quite some time and learning Paul’s passion for wine, I put two and two together and that is how Castronovo Vineyard’s got its start.”

“Growing up in an Italian American family it’s natural to be a lover of wine and food,” added Castronovo. “While I’m blessed to have a remarkable career in radio, I’m equally proud of Castronovo Vineyards and I’m grateful that Bruce made it all happen.”

You can learn more about Castronovo Chianti and the rest of its portfolio at http://www.castronovovineyards.com. Ask for Castronovo Chianti at your local restaurant and wherever you buy wine and spirits. It is currently available at all 62 Anthony’s Coal Fire Pizza locations.

