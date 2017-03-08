Today, Havas PR North America announced it will bring together four key leaders from the social impact space for a panel discussion at this year’s South by Southwest festival and conference called “How to Build a Pop-Up Movement with Purpose.”

At a time in which movements can start and spread almost exclusively through digital and social platforms, the panelists will explore some of the most successful movements and the lessons they’ve yielded for NGOs and corporations. The discussion will take place on Saturday, March 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST at the JW Marriott, Room 201-202, 110 E 2nd St., Austin, Texas.

Caleb Tiller, executive director of communications and public affairs for the United Nations Foundation, will moderate the panel and will be joined by Asha Curran, chief innovation officer for the 92nd Street Y, Komal Ahmad, founder and CEO of Copia, and Seth Goldenberg, founder and CEO of Epic Decade.

“Cause is one of our agency’s longest-standing obsessions and specialties, and a command of it has never been more essential than it is today, when brands are having to walk a political tightrope, consumers are boycotting and many people around the world are advocating and protesting more loudly than ever for what they do and don’t want,” says Marian Salzman, CEO of Havas PR. “Given today’s political climate, it’s crucial for brands to be agile when it comes to advocacy. Doing nothing is not an option. Also not an option: taking a stand that strays from your brand narrative.”

We have selected these leaders to participate in this panel discussion as they have dedicated their careers to exploring innovative ways to make an impact. Most recently, Curran’s work with #GivingTuesday took a political turn; as the global day of giving back fell exactly three weeks to the day after the American election, she specifically called on women to give back as a way to show solidarity. Ahmad and Copia most recently worked with “Slumdog Millionaire” star Freida Pinto to collect and deliver leftover food from the Oscars to the hungry in Los Angeles. In 2008, Goldenberg’s event Dialog:City became among the most highly acclaimed programs at the Democratic National Convention.

“Activism around causes is taking new forms and is shifting faster than we’ve ever seen before, with more brands and people speaking out in ever-evolving ways,” says Tiller. “As we all seek to find the best path forward, I’m honored to have the opportunity to moderate this panel and to speak with some of the most innovative movement builders of our time.”

A registered SXSW badge is required for admission to this panel. You can register here.

