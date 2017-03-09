HR technology leader brings benefits fully into the 21st century with secure smartphone access to benefits information anytime, anywhere.

Businessolver, a leader in SaaS-based benefits administration technology, today announced the launch of its MyChoice mobile app, which allows users on the company's technology platform to securely access benefits information, documents, and carriers all with a tap and swipe on their smartphone.

Businessolver leaders unveiled the app today in San Francisco at a stop on its Vision 20/17 Tour, an annual event series that gathers employers, carriers, and industry leaders to showcase product innovation and thought leadership in the employee benefits industry.

"We're thrilled to launch MyChoice app here in Silicon Valley, the tech capital of the world, as a bold step forward in transforming benefits for 21st-century employees," said Jon Shanahan, Businessolver President and CEO. "More than 100 million Americans get their benefits coverage through their employer, in line with the 100 million American adults that use a smartphone every day. Letting people take their benefits wherever their lives are demonstrates the power of technology to help make our lives simpler and more convenient, and marks a major part of our overall business strategy."

Convenience and Control for Workers Across All Employment Stages

With the MyChoice app, users can see their current and future benefits elections for medical, dental, vision, voluntary, and supplemental plans - plus medical savings account balances - all in one secure place. It eliminates the need to hunt for paperwork and reduces the likelihood that benefits information could fall into the wrong hands. Users also can upload their medical ID cards and benefit documents for dependent verification - no more scanning or faxing.

Additionally, push-alert functionality sends helpful reminders so that important deadlines aren't missed, and a chat function allows users to reach a helpful representative to answer general benefits questions. It aligns with Businessolver's strategy to transform employee benefits from a one-time act during annual enrollment to a year-round engagement.

However, the value of the MyChoice app extends beyond users' current employment. It also aligns with the growing trend of "boomerang" employment, where employees return to a former company. According to Forbes, 15 percent of employees have "boomeranged" and nearly 40 percent would consider doing so. Further, 40 percent of HR professionals say their organization has hired back former employees.

With the MyChoice app, companies can keep potential boomerang workers engaged through its offboarding capabilities that allows for a seamless benefits transition from one company to the next. For example, former employees that elect COBRA to continue medical coverage can use the app to maintain convenient access to their medical information and receive essential messages relating to their coverage.

"The way we offboard employees is just as critical as how we onboard them - and you don't need to look any further than the boomerang phenomenon to see why," Shanahan said. "The MyChoice app sets our system apart by maintaining consistent support for employees in managing their benefits, no matter where they are on the employment spectrum."

The MyChoice app may be used alone or jointly with Businessolver's MyChoice recommendation engine, which asks users a series of questions related to how they feel about certain real-life benefits situations - such as a large, unexpected medical bill or major life event like getting married, having a child, or undergoing surgery - as well as their saving habits to gauge financial preparedness before offering plan recommendations.

# # #

About Businessolver

Since 1998, Businessolver has delivered market-changing benefits administration technology supported by an intrinsic responsiveness to client needs. It creates client programs that maximize benefit program investment, minimize risk exposure, and engage employees with easy-to-use solutions and communication tools to assist them in making wise and cost-efficient benefit selections. Founded by HR professionals, Businessolver's unwavering service-oriented culture and secure SaaS platform provide measurable success in its mission to provide complete client delight.

Media Contact

Kristin Schmotzer, Edelman (on behalf of Businessolver)

kristin.schmotzer(at)edelman(dot)com

312-240-3152