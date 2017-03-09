Expanding Barney Butter Line Feeds Growing Almond Appetite

Barney Butter Dip Cups Our dip cups make the perfect complement for apple slices, celery and carrot sticks, and the other fruits and vegetables that many of our customers build their healthy diets upon.

Barney Butter, the family owned, quickly growing almond butter brand that has twice earned a spot on the Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing U.S. companies, has added new snacking and bakery items to the company’s growing product line. Its almond butter “Dip Cups” are designed as grab and go snacks (great for kids and lunch boxes), while its Blanched Almond Flour and Natural Almond Meal provide bakers with a single-ingredient alternative to flour.

The one-ounce Dip Cups come in foil-sealed cups, packaged in six-count caddies, perfect for active families, retail displays and food service distribution. They’re available in five of the company’s most popular flavors, including salt-and-sugar-free Bare Smooth, Smooth, Crunchy, Cocoa + Coconut, and Vanilla + Espresso. Barney Butter’s entry into the dip food market comes at a time when the $2.8B in U.S. sales realized in 2015 is projected to grow to $3.4B by 2020, according to a 2015 Mintel report cited in Store Brands magazine.

President & CEO Dawn Kelley details how the portable snacks fit the needs of Barney Butter’s core group of consumers. “Our dip cups make the perfect complement for apple slices, celery and carrot sticks, and the other fruits and vegetables that many of our customers build their healthy diets upon. What’s more,” Kelley concludes, “for a company like ours founded upon the active, outdoor California lifestyle, the grab and go nature of this latest addition to our line is a natural fit for our brand.”

Barney Butter’s 13 ounce pouches of Almond Flour and Almond Meal are part of the brand’s “Barney Bakery” line. The products contain the Barney Butter’s California-grown almonds, which are blanched for the flour, and coarsely ground with skins on for the meal. Both are produced in the company’s dedicated peanut-free facility that’s made the company’s products such a hit with its peanut-allergy sensitive fans. The products’ gluten-free status is also bound to make them popular with the 25% of American consumers purchasing gluten-free products, part of a global boom that’s expected to continue to expand at a 7.7% CAGR to reach sales of $4.89B by 2021.

Mark Olivieri, Barney Butter’s vice president of marketing, shares another reason why it made sense for the company to bring their bakery-ingredient products to the company’s forefront. “We’ve always seen our customers as the partners who’ve helped shape the Barney Butter story,” says Olivieri. “Their active engagement on social media and innovative use of our products has helped to define both who we are and how we should grow. Giving them a product designed to support their own recipes is the next logical step in the collaborative, creative process that’s helped to build our brand.”

Founded in 2008 in Fresno, California, Barney Butter is one of the country’s leading producers of almond butter, and one of the few specialty nut butter brands devoted exclusively to almond products. The company’s obsessive focus on the quality of its all-natural products has inspired the rapid growth that has twice earned it a spot in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Barney Butter crafts its small batch, artisanal almond-butter with organic, fair-trade, non-GMO ingredients whenever possible, in their own dedicated peanut-free facility, to create the taste and promote the values rooted in its California home.

