TAG Digital Marketing’s Bill Konstand Named to Forbes Agency Council

Forbes magazine recently named TAG Digital Marketing (TAG) president, Bill Konstand, to the Forbes Agency Council.

An invitation-only association for public relations, marketing, and advertising agency executives, the Forbes Agency Council recognizes proven leaders in their respective industries. Members are invited to submit expert commentary and bylines based on their expertise, which is then published by Forbes to offer guidance to organizations and emerging businesses who are growing their brands.

“I am honored that Forbes has selected me to join this group of thought leaders,” says Konstand. “I look forward to serving as a resource for developing B2B brands and anticipate sharing best practices within the greater Forbes community.”

Members of the Forbes Agency Council must be recognized leaders in their industry with a successful, high-growth business and considered mentors within the community. Konstand received the invitation for introducing innovative digital marketing strategies into the B2B market -- and for working closely with clients to integrate digital and social media concepts into their core marketing initiatives.

Strategies that Konstand introduced, such as Social Cloud review generation tools and the “Check-In and Win a Dream Vacation” social media contests, are now emulated by industries that TAG serves.

“It’s my hope that I can use this platform to share my knowledge and experience with others in the marketing industry,” Konstand states. “I want to be a resource for my clients as well as for other marketers. Together, we can face the challenges of emerging digital trends and innovate new and exciting marketing strategies.”

Konstand has offered consulting and digital marketing services to Fortune 500 brands and thousands of small businesses since 1999; in 2007, he realized that the greatest transformation in communication was about to take place. A pioneer and leader in what he has termed “the greatest shift in the history of marketing,” Konstand has been instrumental in helping small- and medium-sized businesses move from traditional marketing sources -- like print, television, and radio -- to exclusively digital.

“Businesses like gyms, dentists, and home care offices did not rely on the internet for any new revenues before 2005,” he explains, “but today, digital and mobile platforms lead over 90% of consumers to find these businesses online.”

Under his leadership, TAG offers services such as website development, conversion optimization, mobile optimization, search engine marketing (SEO, SEM, and analytics), pay-per-click and paid social advertising, social media management and marketing, reputation management, and online directory marketing.

