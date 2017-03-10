In today’s global economy, consumer demand for a consistent and enhanced experience across all channels and touchpoints is high, regardless of whether they’re buying a car or registering for an event.

Leading, global companies like Apple, Amazon and Google have permanently raised expectations for seamless, cross-device user experiences. Having spent decades immersed in the tech industry, Ungerboeck Software CEO, Manish Chandak, has had front-row access to this transformation and the role technology has played in its development. “The ubiquity of mobile devices along with unprecedented access to information has turned expectations about how and when people make purchasing decisions completely inside out,” said Chandak. “In today’s global economy, consumer demand for a consistent and enhanced experience across all channels and touchpoints is high, regardless of whether they’re buying a car or registering for an event.”

As a direct response to this demand, Chandak has prioritized investment at Ungerboeck Software in product lines and solutions that allow events and venues to build the kind of dynamic digital experiences their customers want—easily and effectively. “We’ve been involved in the data management part of the process for a long time,” said Chandak. “What we’re focusing on now is the other side of the equation, namely how our clients can unlock the information already in their software to create a more seamless experience for their clients and improve their own efficiency.”

Among the solutions already available; integrated websites, digital signage, intelligent mobile applications and personalized registration experiences serve as standout examples of the organization’s strong commitment to this effort. Ungerboeck Director of Client Services, Phil Sherer, explains how an open approach to development complements that commitment. “The same set of tools and resources our digital services team uses is now available to clients for independent use,” said Sherer. “Whether you’re hosted on-premise or in the cloud, handling development on your own or leaving it to us, we’re making it as easy as possible for our customers to make the most of their software.”

On the digital horizon from Ungerboeck are out-of-the box integrations with popular third party solutions for ticketing, email marketing, demand generation and more. “We’re continuing to innovate and team up with our customers to create new solutions and experiences,” said Chandak. “And we’re also seeking out opportunities to work with relevant partners who can bring proven functionality to the table fast. Whatever we need to do to help our customers create targeted, data-driven, digital experiences, we’re going to do it.”

For additional information about digital solutions from Ungerboeck Software or any key features and benefits of the Ungerboeck system, please contact Stacie Bauer at 636-300-5606 or via email at stacie.bauer(at)ungerboeck(dot)com. Detailed product information is also available online at http://ungerboeck.com.