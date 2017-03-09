Tasters will feel at home as they sip Meiomi and discover the elegant, coastal elements of the Meiomi Home at the Sandestin Wine Festival.

The Sandestin Wine Festival, one of the top wine festivals in the country, today announced the addition of two major players at the upcoming April 20-23, 2017 event.

The Sandestin Wine Festival is pleased to announce that Coastal Living signed on as a presenting sponsor for this event for the ninth consecutive year. Coastal Living is the premier brand for people who love the coast. It is the ultimate magazine and resource for coastal décor, food, lifestyle trends and travel.

The event is also pleased to announce that Meiomi, will be a featured wine sponsor for the first time. Meiomi will be pouring its three California coastal wines – Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and its brand new Rosé—in the Meiomi Home on April 21 and 22. The Meiomi Home made its debut in 2016, touring the top food and wine festivals in the U.S. to bring the fresh, approachable taste and style of Meiomi directly to consumers. More than 30,000 wine lovers have tasted Meiomi in the Meiomi Home; a 20-foot by 20-foot structure crafted to resemble a cozy California bungalow. Tasters will feel at home as they sip Meiomi and discover the elegant, coastal elements of the Meiomi Home. Additional information about each of the wines, vineyard sourcing, and winemaker, Melissa Stackhouse, can be found at meiomi.com.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Meiomi Home to Sandestin this year, and to welcome visitors into our California wine bungalow,” said Clayton Seeto, Meiomi’s director of event marketing. “Our team will share delicious flavors from coastal California and capture the memory with our Lightbox, which will be a great reminder of their festival experience and time spent with Meiomi.”

Now in its 31st year, the Sandestin Wine Festival is the most established and continuously running wine festival on the Coast. Known as the “Kentucky Derby of Wine Festivals,” this picture perfect event is complete with the tasting of hundreds of wines, culinary treats, wine dinners, seminars, live music and more. Guests are invited to “uncork some fun in the sun” April 20-23 and see why the Sandestin Wine Festival receives accolades from media around the country.

Proceeds will be donated to the Fisher House, a worthwhile organization that provides free or low cost lodging to veterans and military families receiving treatment at military medical centers, and Sandestin Foundation for Kids, whose goal is to make a meaningful and positive difference in children's lives.

Chief sponsors of the Sandestin Wine Festival include Coastal Living, Meiomi, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Good Grit, Visit South Walton, Publix, 30A, GPL Landscaping, EC Magazine, 850 Magazine, Destin - Fort Walton Beach Airport and SoWal.

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort provides the convenience of having accommodations that are steps, or a convenient complimentary tram ride, away from the festival. Packages with discounted tickets and deluxe accommodations are available with savings up to 25% off (code: WINE17). Call 855.516.WINE to talk to a reservation specialist or visit Sandestin.com/WINE.

About the Sandestin Wine Festival

The Sandestin Wine Festival is the most established and continuously running wine festival in the Southeast. Thousands of people enjoy festival events including wine dinners, seminars, grand wine tastings and culinary experiences in April, plus Sparkling Wine and Holiday Lights in November. Fans are invited to follow @SandestinWineFestival on Facebook. For complete information about the festival and affiliated events, visit sandestinwinefestival.com.

About Coastal Living

Coastal Living is the source of inspiration and information for nearly 4 million who celebrate life along the coast. Coastal Living is produced by Time Inc., a leading content company that engages over 150 million consumers every month through its portfolio of premium brands across platforms. Follow Coastal Living on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Meiomi

Meiomi wines take their name from the word for “coast” in the language of the native Wappo tribe, a word which best symbolizes the character of the coastal California vineyards which lend their fruit to Meiomi’s distinctive wines. Using some of the very best grapes in Sonoma, Santa Barbara, and Monterey counties, veteran winemaker Joe Wagner introduced the first vintage of Meiomi Pinot Noir as a by-the-glass wine label.

Today, Meiomi offers a critically acclaimed collection of wines of unrivaled taste. Crafted under the stewardship of current winemaker Melissa Stackhouse, Meiomi wines blend the best expression of each coastal region into a singular, harmoniously balanced, complex and rich style. Meiomi Pinot Noir has become one of California’s leading luxury wines, garnering awards and accolades from both critics and wine lovers, while Meiomi Chardonnay is praised as an exemplary California Chardonnay, with an unforgettably bright and creamy style.

About Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort

Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort is a major destination for all seasons and all ages, and was named the #1 Resort on Florida’s Emerald Coast. The resort invites guests to a world of 2,400 acres and 30 charming neighborhoods featuring more than 1,300 vacation rentals, condominiums, villas, town homes and the best in hotel accommodations. As a member of Visit South Walton and Visit Florida, the resort features more than seven miles of beaches and pristine bay front, four championship golf courses, 15 world-class tennis courts, 19 swimming pools, a 113-slip marina, a fitness center and spa, meeting space and The Village of Baytowne Wharf, a charming pedestrian village with events, shopping, dining and nightlife. People are invited to download Sandestin’s APP for iPhone and Android devices, or become a Facebook Fan or Twitter follower for the latest events and news.